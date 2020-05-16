Discovering peaceful tranquility at Chuon lagoon in Hue

Situated in Hue city, central Vietnam, the pristine Dam Chuon (Chuon lagoon) regularly impresses visitors through its captivating beauty and tranquil atmosphere.

Dam Chuon serves as a the perfect destination for visitors keen on escaping the bustling atmosphere of major cities to enjoy peace.

Tourists are able to immerse themselves in the area’s tranquil atmosphere while enjoying plenty of scenic views

Chuon lagoon can be found in Phu Vang district of Thua Thien-Hue province and is located just over 12km from the centre of Hue

Despite being situated quite far from the city centre, visitors are easily able to travel to the site in order to take in its unique beauty

With the scenery particularly magical early in the morning and at sunset, many famous photographers and artists tend to flock to the area in hunt of incredible photos.

With a charming and simple beauty, Chuon lagoon often entices large numbers of visitors

Aside from being famous for its array of fish, the site is also noted for a range of delicious local cakes

The area is famous for delicacies such as shrimp, crabs, and shellfish

Tourists have the opportunity to purchase tasty seafood at reduced prices.

VOV