Discovering Vietnam’s largest rose valley in Sa Pa

A rose valley belonging to the Sun World Fansipan Legend tourist area in the town of Sa Pa in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai, has been recognised as the largest of its kind nationwide by Guinness Records Vietnam.

The rose valley spans a total area of 50,000 square metres and stretches along the Muong Hoa mountain rail line that connects the town of Sa Pa with Mount Fansipan’s cable car station.

The valley is home to over 300,000 rose plants featuring approximately 150 of the most popular varieties from across the nation along with international favourites.

It features traditional rose plants from Vietnamese localities such as Sa Pa, Hai Phong, Son La, and Hue.

One of the most prominent features in the valley is the type of rose which has been brought to the country from Europe, originating in France. While the flowers each measure between only 2cm and 3cm when blooming, they tend to grow in clusters.

A small branch holds thousands of tiny roses in bloom, creating a vivid carpet of flowers with the roses often seen blossoming around April and May each year.

Some of the most popular European rose plants can be spotted around the area, showcasing the uniqueness and diversity of the valley.

Flowers in full bloom create impressive landscape throughout the cultural town of Sa Pa.

May and June represent the peak of the tourism season in Sa Pa. While the weather is cool, it’s vastly different from the hot weather found in other part of the north during the summer.

Each year Sa Pa plays host to the arrival of over 2 million tourists. However, this year as a result of the novel coronavirus, the number of visitors has endured a sharp decrease.

The rose valley is expected to represent a new and unique spot for guests to the region to enjoy, therefore attracting more visitors to Sa Pa, a town dubbed the nation’s “the city in the clouds”.

