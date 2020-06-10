Engraving patterns on watches

Watchmakers are using microscopes to create many unique and intricate carved products attracting the attention of many watch collectors.
As one of the first craftsmen to carve on the face of a watch in Hanoi, Vu Ngoc Anh (Nhan Chinh, Thanh Xuan, Hanoi) says this job requires workers to have patience, extreme meticulosness and carefulness (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The creation of a normal watch's dial takes more than 2 weeks. Each dial, case, and inside machinery of a watch is carefully crafted, creating differences for each product (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Tools for engraving (Photo: VNP/VNA)
A lathe machine used for making inside machinery of watches (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Cleaning the tool (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Checking the thickness of a watch using a magnifying glass (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Sketching patterns (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Delicate engraved patterns (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Plating a watch with 24k-gold (Photo: VNP/VNA)
A watch is plated with 24k-gold (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Beetle's wings from Thailand are used to be engraved on a watch (Photo: VNP/VNA)
A unique artwork from Vu Ngoc Anh (Photo: VNP/VNA)
A unique artwork from Vu Ngoc Anh (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Customers of Vu Ngoc Anh want to affirm their individual styles through the watches (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Unique engraved watches by Vu Ngoc Anh (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Unique engraved watches by Vu Ngoc Anh (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Unique engraved watches by Vu Ngoc Anh (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Unique engraved watches by Vu Ngoc Anh (Photo: VNP/VNA)
VNP
OR QUICK LOGIN
Forgot Password?
Confirmation Code