Engraving patterns on watches

As one of the first craftsmen to carve on the face of a watch in Hanoi, Vu Ngoc Anh (Nhan Chinh, Thanh Xuan, Hanoi) says this job requires workers to have patience, extreme meticulosness and carefulness (Photo: VNP/VNA)

The creation of a normal watch's dial takes more than 2 weeks. Each dial, case, and inside machinery of a watch is carefully crafted, creating differences for each product (Photo: VNP/VNA)