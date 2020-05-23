Free library in Hanoi proves popular among local readers

After enduring a long period of closure as a means of halting the spread of the novel coronavirus, a free library located on 66 Chua Lang street in Dong Da district of Hanoi has re-opened, welcoming back plenty of book lovers from across the capital.

The library is located on the second floor of 66 Chua Lang street in Hanoi with the site restarting operations again from early May.

As well as providing free books to customers, the establishment also offers extras such as coffee, tea, confectionaries, pens, pencils, and paper, all for free.

Books from a variety of different genres are available for guests to enjoy.

The library is open to members of the public from 9am to 9pm each day.

Ngoc Mai, a first grade student at the Hanoi Foreign Trade University, says this marks the first time that she has visited the library and she has been greatly impressed by the variety of books on offer. Indeed, there are many unique books that cannot be found in the majority of book stores.

Each table has been fitted with a fan to keep guests cool, all of which is free of charge.

Each table features a QR code which can be used by readers to access the library’s fan page, giving them a chance to share their knowledge and discuss hot topics.

Letters on each of the tables offers encouragement to readers who visit the library.

A corner of the library offers free books to people in need.

A variety of interesting slogans about reading feature everywhere throughout the library.

A wardrobe containing free clothes is situated in front of the library.

A free fresh water bottle is also given to everyone who visits the library.

VietNamNet/VOV