Hanoi covered in straw smoke

Many areas in the suburban Phuc Tho District in Hanoi have been covered in smoke caused by rice straw burning.

After the harvest season, farmers will burn the straw and prepare the lands for the next crop. As many people no longer use straw to cook in their kitchen, the straw was burnt right on the field as fertilizer for the next crop and save on transportation costs.



However, spontaneous straw burning has many negative impacts on the neighbourhood and environment. Thanh Da Commune in Phuc Tho District is completely covered in smoke. Not only did the locals have to inhale the smoke but it has also caused air pollution.



Some photos of the fields:





Burning straw in Ngoc Tao Commune, Phuc Tho District





Thanh Da Commune covered in smoke





Thuong Coc Commune

