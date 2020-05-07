Hanoi decorated to mark President Ho Chi Minh's birthday

Many streets in Hanoi have been decorated to celebrate President Ho Chi Minh’s 130th birthday.

It is common to see national flags, flowers and banners about President HCM City’s 130th birthday (19/5/1890).

On Xa Dan Street

The image of President Ho Chi Minh by Hoan Kiem Lake

The national flag and the flag of the Communist Party of Vietnam

Banners on Hue and Hang Bai streets

August Revolution Square area

A stage set up in Hoan Kiem District for President Ho Chi Minh’s birthday.



Various activities have been also held to celebrate the event.



An exhibition is being organised at the Vietnam Military History Museum in showcasing images and documents reflecting President Ho Chi Minh's leadership, direction and special affection for the Vietnam People's Army.



The Vietnam Museum of Fine Arts introduced 28 artworks on its website and fanpage to commemorate President Ho Chi Minh’s birthday. Dtinews