Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
23/06/2020 15:24:03 (GMT +7)
Go
 
PHOTOS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Hanoi endures second heat wave, temperatures drop in HCM City

 
 
23/06/2020    15:21 GMT+7

Regions throughout northern and central Vietnam, including Hanoi, continued to endure a hot spell for the second time this year with temperatures in some places reaching 42 degrees Celsius, 

while Ho Chi Minh City enjoyed weather up to six degrees Celsius cooler than the capital.

hanoi endures second heat wave, temperatures drop in hcm city hinh 1

While waiting for the green light on Van Mieu street in Hanoi, a labourer takes the opportunity to sip fresh drinking water.

hanoi endures second heat wave, temperatures drop in hcm city hinh 2

When people head outside in the capital, they must bring fresh water along with them. The heat wave is forecast to last for a further three days in northern and central regions, with temperature rising to 42 degrees Celsius in some areas, according a forecast by the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

hanoi endures second heat wave, temperatures drop in hcm city hinh 3

A street vendor operating on Hang Dao street in Hanoi’s Old Quarter uses leaves to make their hat cooler. Temperatures throughout Hanoi have been between 37 and 39 degrees Celsius during the daytime.

hanoi endures second heat wave, temperatures drop in hcm city hinh 4

Usually bustling, Hang Dao street in Hanoi is left deserted at midday on June 22.

hanoi endures second heat wave, temperatures drop in hcm city hinh 5

Water is sprayed on Xa Dan street to help alleviate the effects of the high temperatures.

hanoi endures second heat wave, temperatures drop in hcm city hinh 6

Both male and female motorcyclists are forced to cover up in order to protect themselves from the fierce summer heat.

hanoi endures second heat wave, temperatures drop in hcm city hinh 7

 
hanoi endures second heat wave, temperatures drop in hcm city hinh 8

Drivers seek shade in order to avoid the searing sunlight.

hanoi endures second heat wave, temperatures drop in hcm city hinh 9

hanoi endures second heat wave, temperatures drop in hcm city hinh 10

The vast Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban railway project on Nguyen Trai street serves to create shade for commuters, meaning that motorbike users can take a break from the harsh weather.

hanoi endures second heat wave, temperatures drop in hcm city hinh 11

Usually crowded, Nguyen Trai road is left deserted at midday on June 22.

hanoi endures second heat wave, temperatures drop in hcm city hinh 12

Temperatures in Ho Chi Minh City are now five degrees Celsius lower than the temperatures in Hanoi, ranging between 26 and 33 degrees Celsius.

hanoi endures second heat wave, temperatures drop in hcm city hinh 13

The scene on Nguyen Dinh Chieu street in District 3 of the southern metropolis

hanoi endures second heat wave, temperatures drop in hcm city hinh 14

Taxi drivers in Ho Chi Minh City seek a place to avoid the summer heat.

VietNamNet/VOV

 
 

Other News

.
Thousands enthusiastic about Yoga Day in Ha Long
Thousands enthusiastic about Yoga Day in Ha Long
PHOTOSicon  1 giờ trước 

Up to 3,000 yogis took part in a co-performance in Ha Long City in the northern province of Quang Ninh on June 21 to celebrate the sixth International Yoga Day.

Beauty of the ancient city of Hue uncovered
Beauty of the ancient city of Hue uncovered
PHOTOSicon  8 giờ trước 

Located in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue, the ancient city of Hue impresses visitors through its peace and ancient beauty, along with boasting the modern and vibrant features of a developing city.

Rare annular solar eclipse visible in Hanoi, Danang, Hung Yen
Rare annular solar eclipse visible in Hanoi, Danang, Hung Yen
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/06/2020 

Hanoi, the central city of Da Nang and Hung Yen city saw a rare annular solar eclipse occur on the afternoon of Jun 21, with residents in the capital being able to see the partial eclipse covering nearly 21% of the sun.

Bird’s eye view of Hanoi’s half-built elevated ring road No. 2
Bird’s eye view of Hanoi’s half-built elevated ring road No. 2
PHOTOSicon  22/06/2020 

The ring road is expected to reduce traffic congestion in the capital city.

Bat Trang pottery village
Bat Trang pottery village
PHOTOSicon  20/06/2020 

Located 15km from Hanoi, Bat Trang pottery village is an ideal destination for weekend trips with many unique activities related to the tradition of making ceramic and porcelain products.

Vietnamese nature pressed in books
Vietnamese nature pressed in books
PHOTOSicon  20/06/2020 

By carefully putting dried flowers, leaves and grass between pages, Hoa la co (Flowers, leaves and grass) workshop has created nature books that have made an impression on international visitors.

Vietnam's "lychee kingdom” looks to conquer demanding markets
Vietnam's "lychee kingdom” looks to conquer demanding markets
PHOTOSicon  19/06/2020 

Thieu lychee, a specialty of Bac Giang province, is expected to soon be readily-found in one of the most choosy markets in the world - Japan - marking a major step in Vietnamese agricultural products reaching out to the globe.

Phu Quoc’s tourism bounces back
Phu Quoc’s tourism bounces back
TRAVELicon  19/06/2020 

Phu Quoc’s tourism has bounced back since the beginning of May after being hit by Covid-19. The island now welcomes up to 8,000 visitors a day and the figure is expected to reach up to 12,000 in the coming time.

Dreaming beauty of lotus in Ninh Binh
Dreaming beauty of lotus in Ninh Binh
PHOTOSicon  18/06/2020 

Lotus flowers are in full bloom in Ninh Binh Binh province, creating a poetic scene in the ancient city in northern Vietnam.

Vietnam Press Museum ready to open
Vietnam Press Museum ready to open
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/06/2020 

A number of rare items and documents which mark significant events in the history of the Vietnamese revolutionary press are set to be showcased to guests at the first-ever Vietnam Press Museum in Hanoi.

Lotus tea - a special gift from Hanoi
Lotus tea - a special gift from Hanoi
PHOTOSicon  18/06/2020 

For a long time, villages around the West Lake in Quang Ba, Tay Ho and Nghi Tam in Hanoi have been well known for making lotus tea. It is the scented tea that forms the delicate art of enjoying lotus tea- a special gift of Hanoians.

Immense beauty of terraced rice fields in Hoa Binh
Immense beauty of terraced rice fields in Hoa Binh
PHOTOSicon  17/06/2020 

Terraced rice fields in Thach Yen commune, Cao Phong district, Hoa Binh province, are promised to be a great potential for the commune to promote local tourism development.

Village well in Vietnamese people's life
Village well in Vietnamese people's life
YOUR VIETNAMicon  17/06/2020 

The village banyan tree, water well, and communal house yard have become common symbols of a Vietnamese rural village. 

Unique Vietnam Press Museum to be inaugurated this week
Unique Vietnam Press Museum to be inaugurated this week
PHOTOSicon  16/06/2020 

A number of rare items and documents which mark significant events in the history of the Vietnamese revolutionary press are set to be showcased to guests at the first-ever Vietnam Press Museum in Hanoi when it opens on June 19.

Vietnam unique lychee market in full swing
Vietnam unique lychee market in full swing
PHOTOSicon  16/06/2020 

An annual lychee market held in Luc Ngan district of the northern province of Bac Giang is regularly bustling with trade each June, with the locality also serving to send shipments to provinces nationwide and several markets worldwide.

Exploring culturally-rich Van Phuc silk weaving village in Hanoi
Exploring culturally-rich Van Phuc silk weaving village in Hanoi
PHOTOSicon  16/06/2020 

The summer months have seen increasing numbers of young visitors flock to Van Phuc silk weaving village in Hanoi to learn about the traditional craft and to snap beautiful photos.

Karaoke bars in Hanoi remain quiet after re-opening
Karaoke bars in Hanoi remain quiet after re-opening
SOCIETYicon  16/06/2020 

After being forcibly closed for three months as a way of combatting the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic, the majority of karaoke bars around Hanoi have remained quiet after re-opening, even during the weekend.

Graffiti artworks on show in Hanoi villa depicts fight against COVID-19
Graffiti artworks on show in Hanoi villa depicts fight against COVID-19
PHOTOSicon  12/06/2020 

A villa based in the Van Phu urban area in Ha Dong district of Hanoi has been transformed to feature a range of graffiti artworks designed to raise public awareness of the national efforts necessary to prevent the COVID-19 and bring it under control.

Traffic wardens work hard under the scorching sun
Traffic wardens work hard under the scorching sun
PHOTOSicon  12/06/2020 

Despite the boiling heat these days, traffic wardens remain on duty to regulate traffic flows in the capital city of Hanoi.

Engraving patterns on watches
Engraving patterns on watches
PHOTOSicon  11/06/2020 

Watchmakers are using microscopes to create many unique and intricate carved products attracting the attention of many watch collectors.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 