Hanoi endures second heat wave, temperatures drop in HCM City

Regions throughout northern and central Vietnam, including Hanoi, continued to endure a hot spell for the second time this year with temperatures in some places reaching 42 degrees Celsius,

while Ho Chi Minh City enjoyed weather up to six degrees Celsius cooler than the capital.

While waiting for the green light on Van Mieu street in Hanoi, a labourer takes the opportunity to sip fresh drinking water.

When people head outside in the capital, they must bring fresh water along with them. The heat wave is forecast to last for a further three days in northern and central regions, with temperature rising to 42 degrees Celsius in some areas, according a forecast by the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

A street vendor operating on Hang Dao street in Hanoi’s Old Quarter uses leaves to make their hat cooler. Temperatures throughout Hanoi have been between 37 and 39 degrees Celsius during the daytime.

Usually bustling, Hang Dao street in Hanoi is left deserted at midday on June 22.

Water is sprayed on Xa Dan street to help alleviate the effects of the high temperatures.

Both male and female motorcyclists are forced to cover up in order to protect themselves from the fierce summer heat.

Drivers seek shade in order to avoid the searing sunlight.

The vast Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban railway project on Nguyen Trai street serves to create shade for commuters, meaning that motorbike users can take a break from the harsh weather.

Usually crowded, Nguyen Trai road is left deserted at midday on June 22.

Temperatures in Ho Chi Minh City are now five degrees Celsius lower than the temperatures in Hanoi, ranging between 26 and 33 degrees Celsius.

The scene on Nguyen Dinh Chieu street in District 3 of the southern metropolis

Taxi drivers in Ho Chi Minh City seek a place to avoid the summer heat.

VietNamNet/VOV