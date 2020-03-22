Hanoi hospital under scrutiny after COVID-19 infection

Bach Mai, one of Vietnam’s leading general hospitals, has moved to strictly monitor its services after two of its workers tested positive for the novel coronavirus two days ago.

No1 entrance gate of the hospital has been no longer crowded with patients’ relatives coming in or going out after the two infection cases were announced

More security personnel have been deployed to guard the entrance gate

Only Gate No1 is allowed to receive visitors

All visitors are required to wear face masks and wash hands with antiseptic alcohol

Medical workers have also been deployed at the entrance gate to check visitors’ temperature

The remaining gates close, with rail barriers pulled out to ensure the safety of trains passing by

The hospital has also announced a suspension of on-demand check-up services

Police have been deployed at the front of an entrance gate on Phuong Mai street

Nearby hospitals such as the Central Dermatology Hospital, Central Geriatric Hospital, and Vietnam-France Hospital have seen few visitors come in or go out

Unlike previous busy days, Phuong Mai street where leading hospitals are situated have become quiet these days

Some private clinics on Giai Phong Road opposite Bach Mai hospital have announced a temporary suspension of services due to the COVID-19 epidemic

The communication campaign has been enhanced to instruct local people on how to implement preventive measures

A small lane of Phuong Mai street unusually became quiet on March 22 morning

Many eateries have been forced to close their doors due to the virus outbreak

Only some eateries along nearby lanes leading to a traditional market remain open

The market has received fewer customers since the disease broke out

Some patients’ relatives say eatery closures have forced them to purchase food in the market

Eateries around the hospital were previously asked to close their doors, while the hospital committed to providing approximately 5,000 daily portions for patients and their relatives

VOV