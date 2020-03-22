Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
24/03/2020 01:26:04 (GMT +7)
Go
 
PHOTOS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Hanoi hospital under scrutiny after COVID-19 infection

 
 
22/03/2020    23:29 GMT+7

Bach Mai, one of Vietnam’s leading general hospitals, has moved to strictly monitor its services after two of its workers tested positive for the novel coronavirus two days ago.

hanoi hospital under scrutiny after covid-19 infection hinh 1

No1 entrance gate of the hospital has been no longer crowded with patients’ relatives coming in or going out after the two infection cases were announced

hanoi hospital under scrutiny after covid-19 infection hinh 2

More security personnel have been deployed to guard the entrance gate

hanoi hospital under scrutiny after covid-19 infection hinh 3

Only Gate No1 is allowed to receive visitors

hanoi hospital under scrutiny after covid-19 infection hinh 4

All visitors are required to wear face masks and wash hands with antiseptic alcohol 

hanoi hospital under scrutiny after covid-19 infection hinh 5

Medical workers have also been deployed at the entrance gate to check visitors’ temperature

hanoi hospital under scrutiny after covid-19 infection hinh 6

The remaining gates close, with rail barriers pulled out to ensure the safety of trains passing by

hanoi hospital under scrutiny after covid-19 infection hinh 7

The hospital has also announced a suspension of on-demand check-up services 

hanoi hospital under scrutiny after covid-19 infection hinh 8

Police have been deployed at the front of an entrance gate on Phuong Mai street

hanoi hospital under scrutiny after covid-19 infection hinh 9

hanoi hospital under scrutiny after covid-19 infection hinh 10

Nearby hospitals such as the Central Dermatology Hospital, Central Geriatric Hospital, and Vietnam-France Hospital have seen few visitors come in or go out

 
hanoi hospital under scrutiny after covid-19 infection hinh 11

Unlike previous busy days, Phuong Mai street where leading hospitals are situated have become quiet these days

hanoi hospital under scrutiny after covid-19 infection hinh 12

Some private clinics on Giai Phong Road opposite Bach Mai hospital have announced a temporary suspension of services due to the COVID-19 epidemic

hanoi hospital under scrutiny after covid-19 infection hinh 13

The communication campaign has been enhanced to instruct local people on how to implement preventive measures

hanoi hospital under scrutiny after covid-19 infection hinh 14

A small lane of Phuong Mai street unusually became quiet on March 22 morning

hanoi hospital under scrutiny after covid-19 infection hinh 15

Many eateries have been forced to close their doors due to the virus outbreak

hanoi hospital under scrutiny after covid-19 infection hinh 16

Only some eateries along nearby lanes leading to a traditional market remain open

hanoi hospital under scrutiny after covid-19 infection hinh 17

The market has received fewer customers since the disease broke out

hanoi hospital under scrutiny after covid-19 infection hinh 18

Some patients’ relatives say eatery closures have forced them to purchase food in the market

hanoi hospital under scrutiny after covid-19 infection hinh 19

Eateries around the hospital were previously asked to close their doors, while the hospital committed to providing approximately 5,000 daily portions for patients and their relatives

VOV

 
 

Other News

.
Hanoi student dormitories transformed into isolation areas
Hanoi student dormitories transformed into isolation areas
PHOTOSicon  22/03/2020 

Thousands of students in Hanoi have left their dormitories in order to provide quarantine areas for people returning the country from areas hit by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Stunning red silk cotton trees spotted around old pagoda
Stunning red silk cotton trees spotted around old pagoda
PHOTOSicon  22/03/2020 

Situated on the outskirts of Hanoi, Thay pagoda is usually blessed with picturesque scenery throughout March due to the sight of a red vibrant colour coming from the blossoming silk cotton trees.

Abandoned hospital in Hanoi turned into Covid-19 quarantine area
Abandoned hospital in Hanoi turned into Covid-19 quarantine area
PHOTOSicon  22/03/2020 

A hospital in Hanoi’s Me Linh District which has been left idle for many years are being restored to serve as a quarantine area for Covid-19 response work.

Hanoi streets adorned with Ban flowers in full bloom
Hanoi streets adorned with Ban flowers in full bloom
TRAVELicon  22/03/2020 

With Ban blossoms coming into full bloom around mid-March, the streets of Hanoi are starting to become coloured by the delicate pink flowers which are reminiscent of orchids.

COVID-19 isolation area set up close to Tan Son Nhat Int’l Airport
COVID-19 isolation area set up close to Tan Son Nhat Int’l Airport
PHOTOSicon  22/03/2020 

An isolation area aimed at receiving Vietnamese expats and foreign arrivals from places affected by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has been set up near Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City.

Van Don Airport receives Vietnamese expats from COVID-19-hit areas
Van Don Airport receives Vietnamese expats from COVID-19-hit areas
PHOTOSicon  22/03/2020 

Van Don International Airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh on March 18 welcomed a flight carrying a total of 43 Vietnamese nationals from Indonesia.

Commercial centres deserted in Hanoi amidst COVID-19 fears
Commercial centres deserted in Hanoi amidst COVID-19 fears
PHOTOSicon  22/03/2020 

With fears surrounding the potential spread of COVID-19 gripping Hanoi, the majority of commercial centres located in the capital have been increasingly quiet in recent days with local people cautious about going outside.

Lockdown on Hanoi’s Covid-19-hit area lifted
Lockdown on Hanoi’s Covid-19-hit area lifted
PHOTOSicon  22/03/2020 

The quarantine imposed on Truc Bach Street in Hanoi has been removed after 14 days.

COVID-19: Noi Bai tightens medical control over passengers on entry
COVID-19: Noi Bai tightens medical control over passengers on entry
PHOTOSicon  19/03/2020 

Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi has intensified the control over the entry of passengers as part of measures to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2).

Hanoi restaurant uses flycams to serve customers
Hanoi restaurant uses flycams to serve customers
PHOTOSicon  19/03/2020 

A restaurant in Hanoi is using flycams to serve customers to mitigate Covid-19 infection risk.

Hanoi dump transformed into art space
Hanoi dump transformed into art space
PHOTOSicon  19/03/2020 

Recent measures have seen a waste site that stretches along the Red River’s bank in Phuc Tan ward of Hoan Kiem district in Hanoi be drastically changed into a beautiful art space.

Public posters about fight against COVID-19 unveiled
Public posters about fight against COVID-19 unveiled
PHOTOSicon  19/03/2020 

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism says it has received 103 posters from artists across the country for a contest to raise public awareness of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and measures to control it.

Stunning red silk cotton trees spotted around old pagoda
Stunning red silk cotton trees spotted around old pagoda
TRAVELicon  18/03/2020 

Situated on the outskirts of Hanoi, Thay pagoda is usually blessed with picturesque scenery throughout March due to the sight of a red vibrant colour coming from the blossoming silk cotton trees.

Foreign visitors wander Hue streets without face masks
Foreign visitors wander Hue streets without face masks
PHOTOSicon  18/03/2020 

Despite new regulations coming into force on March 16 making it mandatory for all people to wear face masks in public, many foreign visitors could still be spotted not wearing face masks when strolling along the streets of Hue.

First day of face masks being compulsory comes into force in Hanoi
First day of face masks being compulsory comes into force in Hanoi
PHOTOSicon  18/03/2020 

Following the passing of recent legislation, all Vietnamese citizens and foreigners are now required to wear face masks when in public as of March 16, with the majority of people around the capital following the new rules.

The silk road of Vietnam
The silk road of Vietnam
PHOTOSicon  17/03/2020 

Vietnamese silk is highly valued in the world for its special qualities even though the country is not a global silk hub.

Vietnam Airlines keeps carrying Vietnamese back from Europe
Vietnam Airlines keeps carrying Vietnamese back from Europe
SOCIETYicon  17/03/2020 

Vietnam Airlines said on March 16 that it has created the most favourable conditions for Vietnamese citizens in Europe who want to return home amid the complicated developments of the COVID-19.

Ta Hien street desolated after suspension order
Ta Hien street desolated after suspension order
PHOTOSicon  16/03/2020 

Entertainment establishments in Hanoi’s Old Quarter are ordered to close until the end of March amid COVID-19 outbreak.

Face masks, body temperature checks now compulsory at movie theatres in VN
Face masks, body temperature checks now compulsory at movie theatres in VN
PHOTOSicon  16/03/2020 

Viewers at cinemas in Hanoi now have to follow strict guidelines when going to watch a movie, including wearing face masks and having their body temperature checked as a means of controlling the further spread of the novel coronavirus.

Entertainment areas in Hanoi deserted as COVID-19 fears grip capital
Entertainment areas in Hanoi deserted as COVID-19 fears grip capital
PHOTOSicon  16/03/2020 

Many popular places in the capital city of Hanoi have closed, whilst others are becoming increasingly quiet as a result of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) fears.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 