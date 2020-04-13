Hanoi: Life in hamlet under Covid-19 lockdown

Nearly 11,000 residents in Ha Loi hamlet, Me Linh commune, Me Linh district in the outskirts of Hanoi have been getting familiar with life under Covid-19 lockdown since April 8.
A local resident in Ha Loi hamlet supports a medical worker by giving him a ride (Photo: VNA)
Locals voluntarily register for testing for novel coronavirus (Photo: VNA)
Thanks to close cooperation of locals in Ha Loi hamlet, SARS-CoV-2 testing process has been smooth (Photo: VNA)
Medical staff in their working shift in Ha Loi commune (Photo: VNA)
Locals’ body temperature is measured frequently (Photo: VNA)
People line in queues and keep a safe distance while waiting for coronavirus test (Photo: VNA)
Local residents are tested for SARS-CoV-2 in Ha Loi hamlet (Photo: VNA)
People line in queues and keep a safe distance while waiting for coronavirus test (Photo: VNA)
People and vehicles sending necessities to Ha Loi hamlet are carefully disinfected (Photo: VNA)
Plenty of colourful posters can be seen on streets throughout Hanoi, all of which send messages of unity to the capital’s citizens and encouragement to push back the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.
The Ministry of Health on April 10 sent a special working group to help Hanoi fight the raging COVID-19 pandemic.
