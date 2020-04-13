Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Hanoi: Life in hamlet under Covid-19 lockdown

 
 
13/04/2020    17:32 GMT+7

Nearly 11,000 residents in Ha Loi hamlet, Me Linh commune, Me Linh district in the outskirts of Hanoi have been getting familiar with life under Covid-19 lockdown since April 8.

A local resident in Ha Loi hamlet supports a medical worker by giving him a ride (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi: Life in hamlet under Covid-19 lockdown


Locals voluntarily register for testing for novel coronavirus (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi: Life in hamlet under Covid-19 lockdown


Thanks to close cooperation of locals in Ha Loi hamlet, SARS-CoV-2 testing process has been smooth (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi: Life in hamlet under Covid-19 lockdown


Medical staff in their working shift in Ha Loi commune (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi: Life in hamlet under Covid-19 lockdown



Locals’ body temperature is measured frequently (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi: Life in hamlet under Covid-19 lockdown


People line in queues and keep a safe distance while waiting for coronavirus test (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi: Life in hamlet under Covid-19 lockdown



Local residents are tested for SARS-CoV-2 in Ha Loi hamlet (Photo: VNA)

 
Hanoi: Life in hamlet under Covid-19 lockdown



People line in queues and keep a safe distance while waiting for coronavirus test (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi: Life in hamlet under Covid-19 lockdown


People and vehicles sending necessities to Ha Loi hamlet are carefully disinfected (Photo: VNA)

Plenty of colourful posters can be seen on streets throughout Hanoi, all of which send messages of unity to the capital’s citizens and encouragement to push back the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

The Ministry of Health on April 10 sent a special working group to help Hanoi fight the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

 
 

