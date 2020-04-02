Hanoi sets up checkpoints at city entrances to control COVID-19

A total of 30 checkpoints aimed at detecting cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been set up in Hanoi on April 2 with people entering the capital having their body temperatures checked.

Further measures to tackle the COVID-19 are being implemented in Hanoi for a two- week period starting from April 1, with people entering the capital undergoing a quick health test as part of the city’s efforts to slow the spread of the COVID-19.

A checkpoint is set up on Vinh Tuy bridge on the evening of April 1 with rapid response teams scheduled to be on duty at locations.

The checkpoints have been positioned on major roads, waterways, and railways that regularly see high volumes of people entering the capital. Pictured is checkpoint No 24 on Vinh Tuy bridge which heads towards the centre of Hanoi.

A checkpoint situated on the Hanoi-Bac Giang highway

Despite the rainy conditions policemen work through the night at checkpoint No 25 which has been set up on Chuong Duong bridge.

Military forces join the on-duty police officers in erecting a tent at checkpoint No 29 on Thanh Tri bridge.

With the tent on Chuong Duong bridge set up, the checkpoint now has a place which can be used to carry out quick COVID-19 tests.

Thorough preparations have been made to get the checkpoint on Chuong Duong bridge ready for action on April 2.

Security forces on duty at checkpoint No. 25

Vehicle drivers travelling into Hanoi from the northern province of Hoa Binh are stopped at checkpoint No. 13 located in Yen Binh commune of Thach That district on the outskirts of Hanoi. Once stopped they have their body temperature measured before completing a medical declaration form.

Checkpoint No. 13 is situated on the road between Hoa Lac and Hoa Binh.

Each driver must spend approximately two minutes having their body temperature measured before answering the questions of medical workers when passing through the checkpoint. Security forces remind travellers not wearing face masks of the need to wear them when in public.

Vehicles form a queue as drivers wait to complete a medical check-up at a checkpoint in Hanoi.

Tintuc/Kinhtedothi/VOV