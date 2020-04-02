Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
04/04/2020 16:50:12 (GMT +7)
Go
 
PHOTOS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Hanoi sets up checkpoints at city entrances to control COVID-19

 
 
04/04/2020    15:34 GMT+7

A total of 30 checkpoints aimed at detecting cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been set up in Hanoi on April 2 with people entering the capital having their body temperatures checked.

hanoi sets up checkpoints at city entrances to control covid-19 hinh 1

Further measures to tackle the COVID-19 are being implemented in Hanoi for a two- week period starting from April 1, with people entering the capital undergoing a quick health test as part of the city’s efforts to slow the spread of the COVID-19.

hanoi sets up checkpoints at city entrances to control covid-19 hinh 2

A checkpoint is set up on Vinh Tuy bridge on the evening of April 1 with rapid response teams scheduled to be on duty at locations.

hanoi sets up checkpoints at city entrances to control covid-19 hinh 3

The checkpoints have been positioned on major roads, waterways, and railways that regularly see high volumes of people entering the capital. Pictured is checkpoint No 24 on Vinh Tuy bridge which heads towards the centre of Hanoi.

hanoi sets up checkpoints at city entrances to control covid-19 hinh 4

A checkpoint situated on the Hanoi-Bac Giang highway

hanoi sets up checkpoints at city entrances to control covid-19 hinh 5

Despite the rainy conditions policemen work through the night at checkpoint No 25 which has been set up on Chuong Duong bridge.

hanoi sets up checkpoints at city entrances to control covid-19 hinh 6

Military forces join the on-duty police officers in erecting a tent at checkpoint No 29 on Thanh Tri bridge.

hanoi sets up checkpoints at city entrances to control covid-19 hinh 7

With the tent on Chuong Duong bridge set up, the checkpoint now has a place which can be used to carry out quick COVID-19 tests.

 
hanoi sets up checkpoints at city entrances to control covid-19 hinh 8

Thorough preparations have been made to get the checkpoint on Chuong Duong bridge ready for action on April 2.

hanoi sets up checkpoints at city entrances to control covid-19 hinh 9

Security forces on duty at checkpoint No. 25

hanoi sets up checkpoints at city entrances to control covid-19 hinh 10

Vehicle drivers travelling into Hanoi from the northern province of Hoa Binh are stopped at checkpoint No. 13 located in Yen Binh commune of Thach That district on the outskirts of Hanoi. Once stopped they have their body temperature measured before completing a medical declaration form.

hanoi sets up checkpoints at city entrances to control covid-19 hinh 11

Checkpoint No. 13 is situated on the road between Hoa Lac and Hoa Binh.

hanoi sets up checkpoints at city entrances to control covid-19 hinh 12

Each driver must spend approximately two minutes having their body temperature measured before answering the questions of medical workers when passing through the checkpoint. Security forces remind travellers not wearing face masks of the need to wear them when in public.

hanoi sets up checkpoints at city entrances to control covid-19 hinh 13

Vehicles form a queue as drivers wait to complete a medical check-up at a checkpoint in Hanoi.

Tintuc/Kinhtedothi/VOV

 
 

Other News

.
Phia Den mountain: Hometown of glass noodles
Phia Den mountain: Hometown of glass noodles
PHOTOSicon  03/04/2020 

Phia Den mountain, Cao Bang province, is considered hometown of glass noodle as natural conditions here are ideal for not only growing its ingredient – canna, but also for its making process.

Flowers bloom on Hoang Lien Son mountain range
Flowers bloom on Hoang Lien Son mountain range
TRAVELicon  03/04/2020 

Trekking on rough paths in Hoang Lien Son mountain range in spring is not only for sporty guys but also for beauty admirers as stunning flowers could be easily seen along the path.

Unknown part of Paradise Cave
Unknown part of Paradise Cave
TRAVELicon  02/04/2020 

Thien Duong or Paradise Cave (belonging to Phong Nha Ke Bang National Park) has long been a popular tourist destination for visitors to Quang Binh province. 

Hoi An left deserted amid Covid-19 spread
Hoi An left deserted amid Covid-19 spread
PHOTOSicon  01/04/2020 

The popular heritage town of Hoi An in the central province of Quang Nam has become deserted following local authorities’ suspension of many services as part of Covid-19 prevention efforts.

Hanoi on first day implementing PM’s order on social distancing
Hanoi on first day implementing PM’s order on social distancing
PHOTOSicon  01/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on March 31 issued a strict order on social distancing, starting April 1. On the first day of implementing the order, Hanoi’s streets are much more deserted than usual.

Hoang Lien Son peak at dawn
Hoang Lien Son peak at dawn
TRAVELicon  01/04/2020 

Enjoying the pure and heavenly beauty of nature in the early morning has become an elegant pleasures of many when traveling.

Limiting transport from, to Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City
Limiting transport from, to Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City
PHOTOSicon  01/04/2020 

Buses operating on frequent routes which depart from or arrive in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City and cover less than 100km can still run two trips per day at maximum with no more than 20 passengers.

Hanoi deploys rapid COVID-19 test in community
Hanoi deploys rapid COVID-19 test in community
PHOTOSicon  31/03/2020 

Hanoi Chairman Nguyen Duc Chung has directed the Department of Health to set up 10 working groups and arrange 10 rapid COVID-19 test stations in the city. At first, tests will be implemented in the wards around Bach Mai Hospital.

Bach Mai hospital disinfected after COVID-19 outbreak
Bach Mai hospital disinfected after COVID-19 outbreak
PHOTOSicon  30/03/2020 

Personnel from the Vietnam Army’s chemical division disinfected Hanoi’s Bach Mai Hospital on March 28 night after COVID-19 infections were linked to it.

Farewell moments with virus patients
Farewell moments with virus patients
PHOTOSicon  30/03/2020 

About 300 people who were identified to have had contact with COVID-19 patients and their families in Hanoi left the concentrated quarantine centre managed by Artillery Regiment 58

Hanoi’s iconic tourist sites sit empty
Hanoi’s iconic tourist sites sit empty
PHOTOSicon  30/03/2020 

Various tourist sites in Hanoi sit empty, as ongoing concerns over the COVID-19 continue.

Hanoi, HCM City ensure sufficient supply of essential goods
Hanoi, HCM City ensure sufficient supply of essential goods
PHOTOSicon  30/03/2020 

Supermarkets in Hanoi and HCM City keep shelves stocked during the COVID-19 epidemic, meeting the demand of consumers.

Stores stock abundant supply of goods as COVID-19 fight ramps up
Stores stock abundant supply of goods as COVID-19 fight ramps up
PHOTOSicon  30/03/2020 

Both wet markets and supermarkets contain plentiful supplies of goods as non-essential businesses close for the first time to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Hanoi streets fall silent ahead of official closure of businesses
Hanoi streets fall silent ahead of official closure of businesses
PHOTOSicon  30/03/2020 

All non-essential services based in Hanoi are to halt operations in a bid to stop the gathering of large crowds as a means of combating the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) as of midnight on March 28.

Streets fall quiet in HCM City as businesses close
Streets fall quiet in HCM City as businesses close
PHOTOSicon  28/03/2020 

The majority of streets throughout HCM City have been deserted for the entire day following a request by municipal authorities to temporarily close all business and entertainment services to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

Noi Bai Airport now equipped with mobile disinfection chamber
Noi Bai Airport now equipped with mobile disinfection chamber
PHOTOSicon  27/03/2020 

Noi Bai International Airport has put into operation a mobile disinfection chamber in an attempt to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the community.

Vietnamese celebrities call on people stay at home to combat COVID-19
Vietnamese celebrities call on people stay at home to combat COVID-19
PHOTOSicon  28/03/2020 

Actress Ngo Thanh Van has joined with beauty queens H’Hen Nie and Khanh Van as part of a group of celebrities encouraging people to stay at home as a means of fighting the potential spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

COVID-19: Hundreds of planes park in deserted Noi Bai International Airport
COVID-19: Hundreds of planes park in deserted Noi Bai International Airport
PHOTOSicon  27/03/2020 

Hundreds of aircraft have crammed themselves into the parking area of a deserted Noi Bai Airport as the travel restrictions caused by COVID-19 has seen tourism activities come to a halt and the majority of flights cancelled.

Hanoi streets left deserted after business closures
Hanoi streets left deserted after business closures
PHOTOSicon  28/03/2020 

Many streets in the capital city of Hanoi have become quiet after the city's authorities requested the temporary closure of all business and entertaiment services till April 5 to prevent the further spread of coronavirus.

Hanoi streets left deserted after business closures
Hanoi streets left deserted after business closures
PHOTOSicon  27/03/2020 

Many streets in Hanoi have become quiet after the city's authorities requested the temporary closure of all business and entertaiment services till April 5 to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 