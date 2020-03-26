Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
27/03/2020 21:23:53 (GMT +7)
Go
 
PHOTOS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Hanoi streets left deserted after business closures

 
 
27/03/2020    13:59 GMT+7

Many streets in Hanoi have become quiet after the city's authorities requested the temporary closure of all business and entertaiment services till April 5 to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

hanoi streets left deserted after business closures hinh 1

Hanoi authorities have put in place drastic measures to fight the COVID-19 epidemic, including the recent order to temporarily halt the operation of local businesses. The streets have quickly become deserted after the order came into effect. 

hanoi streets left deserted after business closures hinh 2

The bustling Hang Bong and Hang Manh streets have now become quiet all day long. 

hanoi streets left deserted after business closures hinh 3

The COVID-19 epidemic has forced many businesspeople to temporarily shut their outlets on Hang Gai Street.

hanoi streets left deserted after business closures hinh 4

Only a few vehicles passing by on Hang Ngang Street.

hanoi streets left deserted after business closures hinh 5

The scene in front of O Quan Chuong gate on Hang Chieu Street

hanoi streets left deserted after business closures hinh 6

The similar situation can be seen on Hang Ma Street or ....

hanoi streets left deserted after business closures hinh 7

on Hang Buom Street

hanoi streets left deserted after business closures hinh 8

The tranquility of Old Quarter streets can only be observed during the Lunar New Year holiday

 
hanoi streets left deserted after business closures hinh 9

Very few people passing by the corner of Nguyen Huu Huan Street...

hanoi streets left deserted after business closures hinh 10

...or Ngo Quyen Street 

hanoi streets left deserted after business closures hinh 11

... and Hang Bai Street

hanoi streets left deserted after business closures hinh 12

Ho Guom (Sword Lake), one of Hanoi's tourist attractions, becomes quiet

hanoi streets left deserted after business closures hinh 13

hanoi streets left deserted after business closures hinh 14

Many residents are aware of wearing face masks while going jogging around the lake.

hanoi streets left deserted after business closures hinh 15

Not only local residents, but foreigners are also aware of putting on face masks in public places to protect themselves from the virus

VOV

 
 

Other News

.
Many restaurants in Hanoi still open despite ban due to Covid-19 spread
Many restaurants in Hanoi still open despite ban due to Covid-19 spread
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Many restaurants in Hanoi are still open, ignoring the local authorities’ ban for Covid-19 prevention.

Co Thon Village in Buon Ma Thuot city
Co Thon Village in Buon Ma Thuot city
PHOTOSicon  26/03/2020 

Co Thon village in Dak Lak is not only the ideal destination for tourists thanks to its reputation as the king village of the Central highlands’ coffee production, but also the symbol for the typical Vietnamese village.

FPT University dorm readies to house 2,000 quarantined people
FPT University dorm readies to house 2,000 quarantined people
PHOTOSicon  25/03/2020 

Dormitories of FPT High school and FPT University in Hoa Lac, Hanoi are ready to house 2,000 quarantined people

Manhole covers in Hanoi showcase hidden art exhibition
Manhole covers in Hanoi showcase hidden art exhibition
PHOTOSicon  25/03/2020 

A range of ceramic artworks have been placed on manhole covers around Trang Tien and Dinh Tien Hoang streets in Hoan Kiem district of Hanoi, with plenty of passers-by taking an interest in the pieces.

Hail causes damage in Dien Bien province
Hail causes damage in Dien Bien province
PHOTOSicon  23/03/2020 

Hail caused damage in several communes in the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien on March 22.

COVID-19: People line up for registration at Hanoi quarantine area
COVID-19: People line up for registration at Hanoi quarantine area
PHOTOSicon  22/03/2020 

Hanoi authorities have set up a large-scale quarantine area in Hoang Mai district to receive people from COVID-19 hit countries, in an attempt to halt virus infection to the community.

Hanoi hospital under scrutiny after COVID-19 infection
Hanoi hospital under scrutiny after COVID-19 infection
PHOTOSicon  22/03/2020 

Bach Mai, one of Vietnam’s leading general hospitals, has moved to strictly monitor its services after two of its workers tested positive for the novel coronavirus two days ago.

Hanoi student dormitories transformed into isolation areas
Hanoi student dormitories transformed into isolation areas
PHOTOSicon  22/03/2020 

Thousands of students in Hanoi have left their dormitories in order to provide quarantine areas for people returning the country from areas hit by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Stunning red silk cotton trees spotted around old pagoda
Stunning red silk cotton trees spotted around old pagoda
PHOTOSicon  22/03/2020 

Situated on the outskirts of Hanoi, Thay pagoda is usually blessed with picturesque scenery throughout March due to the sight of a red vibrant colour coming from the blossoming silk cotton trees.

Abandoned hospital in Hanoi turned into Covid-19 quarantine area
Abandoned hospital in Hanoi turned into Covid-19 quarantine area
PHOTOSicon  22/03/2020 

A hospital in Hanoi’s Me Linh District which has been left idle for many years are being restored to serve as a quarantine area for Covid-19 response work.

Hanoi streets adorned with Ban flowers in full bloom
Hanoi streets adorned with Ban flowers in full bloom
TRAVELicon  22/03/2020 

With Ban blossoms coming into full bloom around mid-March, the streets of Hanoi are starting to become coloured by the delicate pink flowers which are reminiscent of orchids.

COVID-19 isolation area set up close to Tan Son Nhat Int’l Airport
COVID-19 isolation area set up close to Tan Son Nhat Int’l Airport
PHOTOSicon  22/03/2020 

An isolation area aimed at receiving Vietnamese expats and foreign arrivals from places affected by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has been set up near Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City.

Van Don Airport receives Vietnamese expats from COVID-19-hit areas
Van Don Airport receives Vietnamese expats from COVID-19-hit areas
PHOTOSicon  22/03/2020 

Van Don International Airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh on March 18 welcomed a flight carrying a total of 43 Vietnamese nationals from Indonesia.

Commercial centres deserted in Hanoi amidst COVID-19 fears
Commercial centres deserted in Hanoi amidst COVID-19 fears
PHOTOSicon  22/03/2020 

With fears surrounding the potential spread of COVID-19 gripping Hanoi, the majority of commercial centres located in the capital have been increasingly quiet in recent days with local people cautious about going outside.

Lockdown on Hanoi’s Covid-19-hit area lifted
Lockdown on Hanoi’s Covid-19-hit area lifted
PHOTOSicon  22/03/2020 

The quarantine imposed on Truc Bach Street in Hanoi has been removed after 14 days.

COVID-19: Noi Bai tightens medical control over passengers on entry
COVID-19: Noi Bai tightens medical control over passengers on entry
PHOTOSicon  19/03/2020 

Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi has intensified the control over the entry of passengers as part of measures to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2).

Hanoi restaurant uses flycams to serve customers
Hanoi restaurant uses flycams to serve customers
PHOTOSicon  19/03/2020 

A restaurant in Hanoi is using flycams to serve customers to mitigate Covid-19 infection risk.

Hanoi dump transformed into art space
Hanoi dump transformed into art space
PHOTOSicon  19/03/2020 

Recent measures have seen a waste site that stretches along the Red River’s bank in Phuc Tan ward of Hoan Kiem district in Hanoi be drastically changed into a beautiful art space.

Public posters about fight against COVID-19 unveiled
Public posters about fight against COVID-19 unveiled
PHOTOSicon  19/03/2020 

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism says it has received 103 posters from artists across the country for a contest to raise public awareness of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and measures to control it.

Stunning red silk cotton trees spotted around old pagoda
Stunning red silk cotton trees spotted around old pagoda
TRAVELicon  18/03/2020 

Situated on the outskirts of Hanoi, Thay pagoda is usually blessed with picturesque scenery throughout March due to the sight of a red vibrant colour coming from the blossoming silk cotton trees.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 