Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
21/04/2020 05:34:56 (GMT +7)
Go
 
PHOTOS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Hanoi tests market traders for COVID-19

 
 
20/04/2020    17:13 GMT+7

Hanoi on April 18 conducted a number of quick novel coronavirus (COVID-19) screening tests at a series of wholesale markets in the capital, in line with instructions issued by Mayor Nguyen Duc Chung.

hanoi tests market traders for covid-19 hinh 1

Hanoi is considered to be one of the 12 high-risk localities that should be strictly implementing the government’s social distancing measures until April 22.

hanoi tests market traders for covid-19 hinh 2

The morning of April 18 sees large crowds descend on a whole sale market in Hoang Mai district, with plenty of shoppers queueing to enter the parking lot.

hanoi tests market traders for covid-19 hinh 3

The traders have their body temperature checked before they enter the market

hanoi tests market traders for covid-19 hinh 4

With only one medical worker on hand to carry out body temperature checks, large queues to enter the site quickly form.

hanoi tests market traders for covid-19 hinh 5

A large number of bikes fill the parking area.

hanoi tests market traders for covid-19 hinh 6

The view inside the market where the stalls are situated extremely close to one another.

hanoi tests market traders for covid-19 hinh 7

Indeed, the pathway inside the market is also very narrow.

hanoi tests market traders for covid-19 hinh 8

Due to the cramped conditions, it makes it extremely difficult to maintain a minimum distance of two metres between people

hanoi tests market traders for covid-19 hinh 9

hanoi tests market traders for covid-19 hinh 10
 

Located in the south of the capital, the wholesale market is home to a diverse range of items such as vegetables, food, and aquatic products

hanoi tests market traders for covid-19 hinh 11

Local people must be aware of the need to take preventive measures and avoid crowded areas due to Hanoi being judged to be "high risk" in terms of the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic. 

hanoi tests market traders for covid-19 hinh 12

hanoi tests market traders for covid-19 hinh 13

The morning of April 18 sees Hanoi’s medical staff conduct a number of quick tests on traders operating stalls at the wholesale market at Linh Nam General Clinic.

hanoi tests market traders for covid-19 hinh 14

It is a requirement for people to comply with the rules and follow the instructions of medical staff

hanoi tests market traders for covid-19 hinh 15

People then must wait 20 minutes to receive their results

hanoi tests market traders for covid-19 hinh 16

At whole sale Long Bien market, traders wait to take the quick COVID-19 tests.

hanoi tests market traders for covid-19 hinh 17

hanoi tests market traders for covid-19 hinh 18

VOV 

Hanoi conducts rapid Covid-19 testing for traders at market

Hanoi conducts rapid Covid-19 testing for traders at market

The Hanoi’s Health Department joined hands with the Hanoi Centre for Disease Control conducted rapid Covid-19 testing for nearly 200 traders and related people at Nga Tu So market, Dong Da district on April 19.

Hanoi's largest flower market goes online

Hanoi's largest flower market goes online

Quang An Flower Market remains empty as small traders and 300 shops close during the social distancing period and many have moved their businesses online.

 
 

Other News

.
Pink shower blossoms bloom in Mekong Delta province
Pink shower blossoms bloom in Mekong Delta province
PHOTOSicon  13 giờ trước 

Pink shower blossoms (O moi in Vietnamese) are dubbed by locals as ‘Southwestern region’s cherry blossoms’. They are mainly seen in Phu Tan, Long Xuyen and Thoai Son districts in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang.

Charity group manufactures mask buckle to help relieve ear pain
Charity group manufactures mask buckle to help relieve ear pain
PHOTOSicon  13 giờ trước 

A charity group in Hanoi has made face mask buckles which will help reduce the pressure on the ears for the medical staff.

Hanoi conducts rapid Covid-19 testing for traders at market
Hanoi conducts rapid Covid-19 testing for traders at market
PHOTOSicon  19/04/2020 

The Hanoi’s Health Department joined hands with the Hanoi Centre for Disease Control conducted rapid Covid-19 testing for nearly 200 traders and related people at Nga Tu So market, Dong Da district on April 19.

Rice ATM model implemented nationwide
Rice ATM model implemented nationwide
PHOTOSicon  19/04/2020 

The “Rice ATM” model, first appeared in HMC City, has been warmly welcomed by many people and implemented in many localities nationwide.

Many homeless people still seen on HCM City amid pandemic
Many homeless people still seen on HCM City amid pandemic
PHOTOSicon  18/04/2020 

Lots of homeless people and beggars are still on HCM City streets despite the city’s objective to send them to local shelters amid the continuing Covid-19 pandemic.

Free bread, dumplings offered to deprived people in COVID-19 fight
Free bread, dumplings offered to deprived people in COVID-19 fight
PHOTOSicon  18/04/2020 

 300 free pieces of bread, dumplings, and banh gio, a local dish consisting of rice dough dumpling with minced pork and mushrooms, are being handed out each day to needy people in Hanoi who have been affected by the COVID-19 epidemic.

Black shanked douc langurs spotted in Ninh Thuan
Black shanked douc langurs spotted in Ninh Thuan
PHOTOSicon  17/04/2020 

More than 200 black shanked douc langurs (pygathrix nigripes) have been spotted in a coastal forest in Thuan Nam district, the central province of Ninh Thuan.

Streets bustling once more in low-risk localities
Streets bustling once more in low-risk localities
PHOTOSicon  17/04/2020 

With a number of Vietnamese cities and provinces being at low risk of infection from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the streets of various locations throughout the country have become crowded once again as businesses begin to re-open.

Mekong Delta locals respond to drought and saltwater intrusion
Mekong Delta locals respond to drought and saltwater intrusion
PHOTOSicon  17/04/2020 

Since drought and saltwater intrusion are becoming severe in the Mekong Delta in the dry season, localities in the region have actively developed plans, scenarios, and implemented solutions to prevent and control drought and saltwater intrusion.

Hanoi: Over 440,000 people receive pension, allowance at home
Hanoi: Over 440,000 people receive pension, allowance at home
PHOTOSicon  17/04/2020 

From April 16 to May 10, more than 440,000 people in Hanoi will receive both their April and May monthly pension and social insurance allowance one time at home.

VND0 Happy Supermarket provides support to underprivileged people
VND0 Happy Supermarket provides support to underprivileged people
PHOTOSicon  17/04/2020 

Hanoi has welcomed the opening of a VND0 Happy Supermarket which provides essential goods to people from less well-off backgrounds to help them overcome the challenges they face in the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic.

More needy people in Hanoi access free food amid COVID-19
More needy people in Hanoi access free food amid COVID-19
PHOTOSicon  16/04/2020 

Local authorities in Hanoi have continued to offer daily necessities to people most affected by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), while also carrying out a range of preventive measures against the disease.

Southern region thrives after 45 years of reunification
Southern region thrives after 45 years of reunification
PHOTOSicon  16/04/2020 

After 45 years of national reunification and three decades of the Doi Moi (renewal) process, under the leadership of the Party, southern provinces and cities’ economy have thrived dramatically.

Hanoi Old Quarter shops enforce social distancing
Hanoi Old Quarter shops enforce social distancing
SOCIETYicon  16/04/2020 

Shops in the usually-crowded Old Quarter in Hanoi have set marks which are two-metre apart for buyers for Covid-19 prevention.

Rice ATM machines support deprived people nationwide
Rice ATM machines support deprived people nationwide
PHOTOSicon  16/04/2020 

An array of rice ATM machines have been put into operation in Hanoi, HCM City, and Hue as a means of helping underprivileged individuals and their families overcome the negative economic impact caused by the novel coronavirus.

Hanoi’s bustling streets in Old Quarter turn quiet amid COVID-19
Hanoi’s bustling streets in Old Quarter turn quiet amid COVID-19
PHOTOSicon  15/04/2020 

Bustling streets in Hanoi’s Old Quarter with crowded alleys and lively nightlife have turn quiet and deserted during the time when the whole country is practising physical distancing.

Vietnam “rice ATMs” spotlighted on international news
Vietnam “rice ATMs” spotlighted on international news
SOCIETYicon  15/04/2020 

“Rice ATMs” which have been set up around Vietnam to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic have been featured by international news broadcasters over the last few days.

Peaceful Hoi An amid Covid-19 pandemic
Peaceful Hoi An amid Covid-19 pandemic
TRAVELicon  15/04/2020 

The heritage town of Hoi An in the central province of Quang Nam has stopped welcoming tourists, adding to a long list of attractions in the country that have been shuttered over the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Life on Truong Sa archipelago
Life on Truong Sa archipelago
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  15/04/2020 

Life of people on Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago has been improved since national liberation in 1975 thanks to efforts from both the army and people on its islands.

Church livestreams Easter service during social distancing
Church livestreams Easter service during social distancing
PHOTOSicon  15/04/2020 

On April 12, the Huu Bang Church in the northern province of Vinh Phuc gave Easter service by live streaming.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 