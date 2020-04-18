Hanoi tests market traders for COVID-19

Hanoi on April 18 conducted a number of quick novel coronavirus (COVID-19) screening tests at a series of wholesale markets in the capital, in line with instructions issued by Mayor Nguyen Duc Chung.

Hanoi is considered to be one of the 12 high-risk localities that should be strictly implementing the government’s social distancing measures until April 22.

The morning of April 18 sees large crowds descend on a whole sale market in Hoang Mai district, with plenty of shoppers queueing to enter the parking lot.

The traders have their body temperature checked before they enter the market

With only one medical worker on hand to carry out body temperature checks, large queues to enter the site quickly form.

A large number of bikes fill the parking area.

The view inside the market where the stalls are situated extremely close to one another.

Indeed, the pathway inside the market is also very narrow.

Due to the cramped conditions, it makes it extremely difficult to maintain a minimum distance of two metres between people

Located in the south of the capital, the wholesale market is home to a diverse range of items such as vegetables, food, and aquatic products

Local people must be aware of the need to take preventive measures and avoid crowded areas due to Hanoi being judged to be "high risk" in terms of the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic.

The morning of April 18 sees Hanoi’s medical staff conduct a number of quick tests on traders operating stalls at the wholesale market at Linh Nam General Clinic.

It is a requirement for people to comply with the rules and follow the instructions of medical staff

People then must wait 20 minutes to receive their results

At whole sale Long Bien market, traders wait to take the quick COVID-19 tests.

VOV

Hanoi conducts rapid Covid-19 testing for traders at market The Hanoi’s Health Department joined hands with the Hanoi Centre for Disease Control conducted rapid Covid-19 testing for nearly 200 traders and related people at Nga Tu So market, Dong Da district on April 19.