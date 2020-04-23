Hanoians resume daily activities after physical distancing order eased

The daily activities of Hanoi’s people basically resume to normal since the city ceased social distancing from 0: 00 April 23, except for Me Linh and Thuong Tin districts.
Old people’s habit of doing morning exercise resume (Photo: VNA)
Many shops in Hanoi have reopened as the Covid-19 situation eases in the area and the social distancing period nears its end on April 22.
Located in Vinh Linh district in the central province of Quang Tri, Cua Tung beach has sparkling blue water, silky sand and it is touched by soft breezes throughout the year.
During late spring, “hoa bun” (crateva nurvala flowers) bloom brilliantly on several streets in the capital city of Hanoi, especially in Dinh Thon Village, Nam Tu Liem District.
With the spirit of ‘fighting against the pandemic like fighting against an enemy’, the whole Vietnamese Party, armed forces and people have made an all-out effort to implement synchronous measures to prevent and combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vietnam has established concentrated quarantine sites across the country to receive Vietnamese citizens and foreigners coming from the pandemic zones worldwide in order to take care of them and prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Like in the midland or lowland regions, ‘Rice ATMs’ have also been set up in mountainous areas to share difficulties with local minority people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hundreds of hectares of flower in a Hanoi village could whither if their outlets are not found amid the continuing Covid-19 pandemic.
Hanoi on April 18 conducted a number of quick novel coronavirus (COVID-19) screening tests at a series of wholesale markets in the capital, in line with instructions issued by Mayor Nguyen Duc Chung.
Pink shower blossoms (O moi in Vietnamese) are dubbed by locals as ‘Southwestern region’s cherry blossoms’. They are mainly seen in Phu Tan, Long Xuyen and Thoai Son districts in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang.
A charity group in Hanoi has made face mask buckles which will help reduce the pressure on the ears for the medical staff.
The Hanoi’s Health Department joined hands with the Hanoi Centre for Disease Control conducted rapid Covid-19 testing for nearly 200 traders and related people at Nga Tu So market, Dong Da district on April 19.
The “Rice ATM” model, first appeared in HMC City, has been warmly welcomed by many people and implemented in many localities nationwide.
Lots of homeless people and beggars are still on HCM City streets despite the city’s objective to send them to local shelters amid the continuing Covid-19 pandemic.
300 free pieces of bread, dumplings, and banh gio, a local dish consisting of rice dough dumpling with minced pork and mushrooms, are being handed out each day to needy people in Hanoi who have been affected by the COVID-19 epidemic.
More than 200 black shanked douc langurs (pygathrix nigripes) have been spotted in a coastal forest in Thuan Nam district, the central province of Ninh Thuan.
With a number of Vietnamese cities and provinces being at low risk of infection from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the streets of various locations throughout the country have become crowded once again as businesses begin to re-open.
Since drought and saltwater intrusion are becoming severe in the Mekong Delta in the dry season, localities in the region have actively developed plans, scenarios, and implemented solutions to prevent and control drought and saltwater intrusion.
From April 16 to May 10, more than 440,000 people in Hanoi will receive both their April and May monthly pension and social insurance allowance one time at home.
Hanoi has welcomed the opening of a VND0 Happy Supermarket which provides essential goods to people from less well-off backgrounds to help them overcome the challenges they face in the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic.
Local authorities in Hanoi have continued to offer daily necessities to people most affected by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), while also carrying out a range of preventive measures against the disease.
