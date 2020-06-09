Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
10/06/2020 18:59:02 (GMT +7)
Hanoians seek measures to cope with prolonged heat wave

 
 
10/06/2020    18:30 GMT+7

The daily lives of local people in Hanoi has been greatly affected by a hot spell lasting for several days, with the severe heat forcing many locals to find ways to protect themselves from the recent weather conditions.

hanoians seek measures to cope with prolonged heat wave hinh 1

Policemen on duty around the capital suffer during the hot days. They must continue their job despite outdoor temperatures reaching more than 40 degrees Celsius.

hanoians seek measures to cope with prolonged heat wave hinh 2

A policeman working at the crossroads of Xa Dan and Pham Ngoc Thach streets says that each shift lasts for a total of four hours, with consistent breaks added to allow them to drink fresh water.

hanoians seek measures to cope with prolonged heat wave hinh 3

A resident brings along a wet towel while travelling to cool down.

hanoians seek measures to cope with prolonged heat wave hinh 4

The harsh sun means that drivers don a mask and long clothing when travelling around the capital.

hanoians seek measures to cope with prolonged heat wave hinh 5

A Xe Om driver comes up with his own method of reducing the heat.

hanoians seek measures to cope with prolonged heat wave hinh 6

Students face hot conditions when travelling to school.

hanoians seek measures to cope with prolonged heat wave hinh 7

The impact of the novel coronavirus means that many schools have stopped offering lunch to students. Instead, children have lunch at home at around midday before returning to school in the afternoon.

 
hanoians seek measures to cope with prolonged heat wave hinh 8

Parents take students home at midday with temperatures rising to more than 40 degrees Celsius outside.

hanoians seek measures to cope with prolonged heat wave hinh 9

A father uses his hand to protect his son from the fierce sun as they wait at a traffic light.

hanoians seek measures to cope with prolonged heat wave hinh 10

Masks, long clothing, and umbrellas are all tools used by local people in an attempt to cope with the heat.

hanoians seek measures to cope with prolonged heat wave hinh 11

Young people recklessly stop on Nhat Tan bridge to cool down on a summer’s night.

hanoians seek measures to cope with prolonged heat wave hinh 12

They are punished by policemen for their violation of traffic laws.

VietNamNet/VOV

