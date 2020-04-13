HCM City's buildings lit up to show support for COVID-19 fight





Rooms at Park Hyatt Saigon Hotel in District are lit up into a heart symbol to send love to frontline warriors (doctors, soldiers, etc.) in the fight against COVID-19 (Photo: VNA)

Caravelle Saigon Hotel on Dong Khoi street, District 1 is lit up with the word ‘WE’, conveying a message of ‘we against the pandemic’ (Photo: VNA)