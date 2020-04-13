HCM City's buildings lit up to show support for COVID-19 fight

Vietnam is in an unprecedented war against COVID-19, requiring all resources to join. To show their support to this fight, buildings in Ho Chi Minh City have lit up with heart-melting symbols.
Vietnamese national flag with a heart symbol in the middle is lit up at Landmark 81 on Nguyen Huu Canh street in Binh Thuan district (Photo: VNA)
A smiling face at Ho Chi Minh City’s iconic building of Bitexco (right corner) (Photo: VNA)
InterContinental Sai Gon Hotel on Hai Ba Trung street, District 1, sends a message of ‘Hearts beating to the same rhythm in fight against COVID-19’ via their heart symbol with light (Photo: VNA)
Le Maridien on Ton Duc Thang street in District 1 sends a message of ‘Our smiles for a bright future’ via their smiling face symbol with light (Photo: VNA)
Rooms at Park Hyatt Saigon Hotel in District are lit up into a heart symbol to send love to frontline warriors (doctors, soldiers, etc.) in the fight against COVID-19 (Photo: VNA)
Caravelle Saigon Hotel on Dong Khoi street, District 1 is lit up with the word ‘WE’, conveying a message of ‘we against the pandemic’ (Photo: VNA)
Buildings in many big cities of Vietnam have been lit with messages to call on people to help in Covid-19 preventative measures.
