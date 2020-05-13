Ho Chi Minh – a role model in practice of Patriotic Emulation

On June 11, 1948, President Ho Chi Minh issued an appeal for patriotic emulation.
That has strongly encouraged the people to emulate in all aspects of social life, creating great strength for the whole Party, people and army to overcome hardships and lead the Vietnamese revolution to the victory.
The Appeal for Patriotic Emulation deeply demonstrated Ho Chi Minh’s thoughts of patriotism, of people, and of unity – democracy – creativity as well as his strong belief in the people’s role and strength. In the photo: President Ho Chi Minh visits engineers’ workshop at Viet Bac war zone, February 1951 (Photo: File/VNA)
President Ho Chi Minh and participants to the first National Patriotic Emulation Congress in Viet Bac war zone, 1952 (Photo: File/VNA)
President Ho Chi Minh visits Hung Son Cooperative, Dai Tu district, Thai Nguyen province 1954 (Photo: File/VNA)
President Ho Chi Minh was not only the initiator but also the shining exemplary model in the practice of the emulation. In the photo: President Ho Chi Minh visits workers at Gia Lam Train Factory, May 19, 1955 (Photo: File/VNA)
The Appeal for Patriotic Emulation assembled the quintessence of the supreme leader Ho Chi Minh’s wisdom, affection, dedication and great responsibility towards the revolutionary cause of national liberation, the building of foundation for democratic republic regime, and the striving and sacrifice for the people’s independence - freedom - happiness. In the photo: President Ho Chi Minh visits wounded soldiers, Hanoi, February 11, 1956 (Photo: File/VNA)
In his Appeal, the values and significance of propaganda, education, advocacy and organization of the Patriotic Emulation movement, which were both scientific and artistic in terms of political leadership, remain invaluable today. In the photo: Uncle Ho visits a refresher class for workers in Luong Yen, Hanoi, March 27, 1956. (Photo: File/VNA)
In the Appeal for Patriotic Emulation, President Ho Chi Minh determined the goal of patriotic emulation which was to eliminate hunger, illiteracy and aggressors. In the photo: Farmers in Ai Quoc commune, Nam Sach district, Hai Duong province inform President Ho Chi Minh of the increase in local crop production, May 31, 1957 (Photo: File/VNA)
President Ho Chi Minh is the shining exemplary model in the practice of the patriotic emulation. In the photo: President Ho Chi Minh joins farmers in Dai Thanh commune, Ha Dong (now Hanoi) for work against drought, January 12, 1958 (Photo: File/VNA)
President Ho Chi Minh tries a manual transplanting machine at a laboratory field of the Hanoi Department of Agriculture and Forestry, July 1960 (Photo: File/VNA)
President Ho Chi Minh visits the Bac-Hung-Hai irrigation work - the largest irrigation project in the North, December 25, 1958 (Photo: File/VNA)
President Ho Chi Minh visits soldier of emulation Pham Trung Pon who was blind in both eyes but had many initiatives to improve agricultural tools, March 13, 1960 (Photo: File/VNA)
President Ho Chi Minh pays a visit to Dong Tam Cooperative in Phu Tho Province - an example in building a new life of overseas Vietnamese, March 21, 1961 (Photo: File/VNA)
President Ho Chi Minh talks to Heroine - mother Nguyen Thi Suot who rowed many troops across the Nhat Le river under American bombs, December 30 1966 (Photo: File/VNA)
Uncle Ho and brave children in the southern battlefield, February 13, 1969 (Photo: File/VNA)
