Ho Chi Minh – a role model in practice of Patriotic Emulation

President Ho Chi Minh was not only the initiator but also the shining exemplary model in the practice of the emulation. In the photo: President Ho Chi Minh visits workers at Gia Lam Train Factory, May 19, 1955 (Photo: File/VNA) The Appeal for Patriotic Emulation assembled the quintessence of the supreme leader Ho Chi Minh’s wisdom, affection, dedication and great responsibility towards the revolutionary cause of national liberation, the building of foundation for democratic republic regime, and the striving and sacrifice for the people’s independence - freedom - happiness. In the photo: President Ho Chi Minh visits wounded soldiers, Hanoi, February 11, 1956 (Photo: File/VNA)