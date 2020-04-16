Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Hanoi: Crateva nurvala flowers bloom brilliantly in late spring

 
 
21/04/2020    20:35 GMT+7

During late spring, “hoa bun” (crateva nurvala flowers) bloom brilliantly on several streets in the capital city of Hanoi, especially in Dinh Thon Village, Nam Tu Liem District.

Hanoi: Crateva nurvala flowers bloom brilliantly in late spring

The elderly in Dinh Thon Village consider the crateva nurvala to be a “treasure”.

This crateva nurvala tree in Dinh Thon Village is over 300 years old. The flowers began to bloom in the second lunar month.

Crateva nurvala flowers appear mainly in the central region. This tree in Dinh Thon Village is the oldest in the capital city.

The flowers have a pleasant aroma. When in bloom, the pistils are shaped like noodles.

Crateva nurvala fruits are edible and used for diuretic and anti-inflammatory medicines; meanwhile the bark helps treat urinary system dysfunction, urinary tract infections, pain in the bladder and kidney stones

Crateva nurvala flowers bloom in brilliant sunshine.

 

People in Dinh Thon Village consider the tree to be a “treasure”, so no one dares to pick flowers or break the branches.

Another crateva nurvala tree in the B2 collective quarter on Vinh Ho Street, in Dong Da District’s Thinh Quang Ward.

Although the tree in Vinh Ho Street is smaller than the 300-year-old in Dinh Thon Village, the flowers are similarly brilliant.

The clusters of crateva nurvala flowers on the old and mossy walls of the collective quarter create a romantic and classic scene.

Ngoc Ha (Nhan Dan)

April sees flowers bloom throughout the streets of Hue

April sees flowers bloom throughout the streets of Hue

With the arrival of April, the ancient capital of Hue has been brought to life with colourful displays of Hoa Diep Vang, also known by their scientific name of Caesalpinia ferrea, serving to brighten up the historic city.

Flowers bloom on Hoang Lien Son mountain range

Flowers bloom on Hoang Lien Son mountain range

Trekking on rough paths in Hoang Lien Son mountain range in spring is not only for sporty guys but also for beauty admirers as stunning flowers could be easily seen along the path.

 
 

