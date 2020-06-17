Immense beauty of terraced rice fields in Hoa Binh

Thach Yen mountainous commune is a disadvantaged locality in Cao Phong district. It boats favorable climate and land conditions for agricultural development with stretching terraced fields. Along with many other resources, the community has potential to develop eco, historical-spiritual and community based tourism (Photo: VNA)

The terraced rice fields of Muong people in Thach Yen commune are expected to be an eco-tourism site to attract tourists (Photo: VNA)