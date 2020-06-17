Immense beauty of terraced rice fields in Hoa Binh

Terraced rice fields in Thach Yen commune, Cao Phong district, Hoa Binh province, are promised to be a great potential for the commune to promote local tourism development.
Thach Yen mountainous commune is a disadvantaged locality in Cao Phong district. It boats favorable climate and land conditions for agricultural development with stretching terraced fields. Along with many other resources, the community has potential to develop eco, historical-spiritual and community based tourism (Photo: VNA)
The terraced rice fields of Muong people in Thach Yen commune are expected to be an eco-tourism site to attract tourists (Photo: VNA)
The beauty of terraced rice fields in Thach Yen commune, Cao Phong district is a great potential for the commune, helping to promote local tourism development (Photo: VNA)
The beauty of terraced rice fields in Thach Yen commune, Cao Phong district (Photo: VNA)
The beauty of terraced rice fields in Thach Yen commune, Cao Phong district viewed from above is like a mosaic picture on the ground (Photo: VNA)
A view of Thach Yen valley from above (Photo: VNA)
The terraced rice fields in Thach Yen commune create stunning pictures when viewed from above (Photo: VNA)
Tai Dai Waterfall - a natural waterfall combined with the surrounding natural mountain landscape (Photo: VNA)
