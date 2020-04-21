Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
28/04/2020 07:53:49 (GMT +7)
Go
 
PHOTOS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Ke Go Lake, a charming green oasis in the land of Ha Tinh

 
 
28/04/2020    07:48 GMT+7

Located within the immense forest and mountain area in Ha Tinh and holding a poetic and peaceful beauty, Ke Go Lake has been long established as an ecotourism destination that attracts many tourists from near and far.

Ke Go Lake, a charming green oasis in the land of Ha Tinh

Ke Go Lake in Cam My commune, Cam Xuyen district, Ha Tinh province, is the place that appears in the famous song ‘Nguoi di xay ho Ke Go’ (The people who built Ke Go Lake) by musician Nguyen Van Ty.

Situated nearly 20km southwest of Ha Tinh city centre, the Ke Go Lake irrigation work was completed after three years of construction, from 1976 to 1979.

Ke Go Lake is the largest artificial freshwater lake in Ha Tinh and is part of the Ke Go Nature Reserve, with a capacity of 350 million cubic metres of water, serving irrigation for nearly 17,000 hectares of rice and crops in Thach Ha and Cam Xuyen districts, Ha Tinh city and the northern part of Ky Anh district.

Ke Go Lake offers tourists new experiences with a comfortable feeling when immersed in the fresh, peaceful nature and admiring the charming scenery.

Ke Go Lake is a favourite destination by many tourists on holidays or at weekends. Especially, coming to the site, visitors can offer incense and go sightseeing at the temple dedicated to late General Secretary Le Duan. This is a symbolic work reflecting the sacred affection and gratitude of generations of Ha Tinh people for the late Party chief, while serving as a red address to educate patriotism and revolutionary traditions for younger generations, and an attractive destination within the series of Ha Tinh’s spiritual and cultural tourism addresses.

 

Fishermen on the lake on a sunny afternoon.

Visitors can take a boat upstream of Ke Go Lake for sightseeing.

The scenery upstream of Ke Go Lake.

A romantic afternoon scene on Ke Go Lake.

Nhan Dan

Whale cemetery in central Vietnam

Whale cemetery in central Vietnam

The central province of Ha Tinh is home to a special cemetery which is the final resting place for more than 100 whales.  

 
 

Other News

.
Hanoians return to West Lake in droves amid COVID-19 threat
Hanoians return to West Lake in droves amid COVID-19 threat
PHOTOSicon  14 giờ trước 

With social distancing measures starting to be relaxed, hordes of local people have begun to flock to West Lake in Hanoi despite the government’s continual ban on large gatherings to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

Can Tho welcomes opening of first VND0 supermarket
Can Tho welcomes opening of first VND0 supermarket
PHOTOSicon  16 giờ trước 

The Students Association and Youth Union of Can Tho debuted the first-ever VND0 supermarket on April 26 to assist underprivileged people who have been negatively impacted by the novel coronavirus epidemic.

COVID-19: Post-restriction night markets open again in Hanoi
COVID-19: Post-restriction night markets open again in Hanoi
PHOTOSicon  17 giờ trước 

Life has been injected back into night markets throughout the capital city following the decision by authorities in Hanoi to ease social distancing from April 23.

WHO, UK certify Vietnam’s COVID-19 test kit
WHO, UK certify Vietnam’s COVID-19 test kit
PHOTOSicon  20 giờ trước 

The World Health Organisation (WHO)'s medical product evaluation agency has sent a letter informing the certification of the SARS-CoV-2 testing kit LightPower iVA SARS-CoV-2 1st RT-rPCR.

Noi Bai airport furthers preventive measures amid Covid-19
Noi Bai airport furthers preventive measures amid Covid-19
PHOTOSicon  20 giờ trước 

After two days of the Government’s decision to ease social distancing while continuing measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 epidemic in the new context, preventive measures have been strictly implemented at the Noi Bai Airport.

Lotus flowers in full bloom in Quang Tri province
Lotus flowers in full bloom in Quang Tri province
PHOTOSicon  23 giờ trước 

As April sets in lotus blossoms reveal their most brilliant beauty in the central province of Quang Tri.

Ninh Thuan farmers face severe drought
Ninh Thuan farmers face severe drought
PHOTOSicon  27/04/2020 

Thousands of households in the central province of Ninh Thuan have been facing a shortage of fresh water due to severe and prolonged drought.

Co Loa Citadel - ideal destination for tourists
Co Loa Citadel - ideal destination for tourists
PHOTOSicon  27/04/2020 

Co Loa Citadel, about 20 km to the north of today’s Hanoi, is not only a lively evidence of the ancient Vietnamese people’s tradition in their struggle against invaders to defend the country, but also an ideal destination for tourists.

Restaurants implement measures to combat COVID-19
Restaurants implement measures to combat COVID-19
PHOTOSicon  26/04/2020 

With the opening of eateries and cafes in Hanoi, many establishments have set out a range of policies aimed at preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Summer looms as Hanoi streets are covered in falling yellow leaves
Summer looms as Hanoi streets are covered in falling yellow leaves
PHOTOSicon  25/04/2020 

Plenty of roads throughout the capital can be seen lined with a distinct yellow carpet of leaves that have been falling from Dracontomelon duperreanum trees, locally known as Sau trees, over the past few days.

ATM machine offering free food supports deprived people in HCM City
ATM machine offering free food supports deprived people in HCM City
PHOTOSicon  25/04/2020 

The Labourer newspaper unveiled a free food ATM machine on TX52 in Thanh Xuan commune of District 12 in Ho Chi Minh City which offers assistance to underprivileged people who have been affected by the impact of the novel coronavirus.

How does “new normal” practice begin in Vietnam?
How does “new normal” practice begin in Vietnam?
PHOTOSicon  25/04/2020 

Streets across Vietnam are gradually becoming more crowded with some restaurants choosing to re-open on April 23 as it starts to ease itself out of social distancing measures and attempts to adapt to the “new normal” of the reality of daily life.

Hanoi receives decorative makeover ahead of national holidays
Hanoi receives decorative makeover ahead of national holidays
PHOTOSicon  25/04/2020 

A range of patriotic displays can be seen throughout the capital, including colourful national flags, flowers, and numerous slogans to mark the 45th anniversary since the liberation of the south along with national reunification.

Places of worship on first day of social distancing easing
Places of worship on first day of social distancing easing
PHOTOSicon  25/04/2020 

Plenty of Hanoians headed to Tay Ho temple and Quan Su pagoda around midday on April 23 – the first day after social distancing measures have been relaxed amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

First zero cost supermarket opens in HCM City
First zero cost supermarket opens in HCM City
PHOTOSicon  23/04/2020 

The first Zero Cost Happy Supermarket has opened in HCM City to support the poor amid difficulties caused by Covid-19 pandemic.

Hanoians resume daily activities after physical distancing order eased
Hanoians resume daily activities after physical distancing order eased
PHOTOSicon  23/04/2020 

The daily activities of Hanoi’s people basically resume to normal since the city ceased social distancing from 0: 00 April 23, except for Me Linh and Thuong Tin districts.

Hanoi shops start to reopen as social distancing period nears end
Hanoi shops start to reopen as social distancing period nears end
PHOTOSicon  22/04/2020 

Many shops in Hanoi have reopened as the Covid-19 situation eases in the area and the social distancing period nears its end on April 22.

The beauty of Cua Tung beach
The beauty of Cua Tung beach
TRAVELicon  22/04/2020 

Located in Vinh Linh district in the central province of Quang Tri, Cua Tung beach has sparkling blue water, silky sand and it is touched by soft breezes throughout the year.

Hanoi: Crateva nurvala flowers bloom brilliantly in late spring
Hanoi: Crateva nurvala flowers bloom brilliantly in late spring
PHOTOSicon  21/04/2020 

During late spring, “hoa bun” (crateva nurvala flowers) bloom brilliantly on several streets in the capital city of Hanoi, especially in Dinh Thon Village, Nam Tu Liem District.

Vietnam in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic
Vietnam in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic
PHOTOSicon  21/04/2020 

With the spirit of ‘fighting against the pandemic like fighting against an enemy’, the whole Vietnamese Party, armed forces and people have made an all-out effort to implement synchronous measures to prevent and combat the COVID-19 pandemic. 

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 