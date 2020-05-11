Kindergarten, primary school pupils head back to school in Hanoi

Thousands of pupils returned to kindergartens and primary schools throughout Hanoi on May 11 following their long closure as a result of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Teachers at Phan Dinh Giot primary school in Thanh Xuan district of Hanoi arrive as early as 6am in preparation for the reopening of the school with lessons commencing at 8am.

Upon arrival to the premises, pupils queue in different lines and have their body temperature measured before they are granted permission to enter their various classrooms.

Kim Ngoc, headmaster of Phan Dinh Giot primary school, says many pupils have shown their eagerness to head back to school. With education centres recommencing, establishments are now following guidelines set out by the Ministry of Health’s such as wearing face masks, measuring body temperature, and thoroughly washing hands.

Ngoc notes that this academic year will undoubtedly be vastly different from previous ones due to the impact of the COVID-19. Most notably, the school’s scheduling has been reduced, online teaching will remain for pupils at home, with the school planning to conclude the academic year before June 30.

Teachers are on hand to greet their pupils at the school gates.

Body temperature checking must be compulsory through the epidemic has been brought under control.

Many of the school’s pupils are keen to meet up with their friends and see their teachers again.

A teacher provides the pupils with information about maintaining necessary hygiene standards at school.

Using bottles of hand sanitiser is an effective way to prevent the spread of the virus.

The national flag saluting ceremony in the playground is part of the routine for schools each Monday, it’s now taking place inside the classroom to avoid mass gatherings.

Teachers arrive at Nguyen Kha Trac primary school in Cau Giay district early to receive pupils following their long hiatus as part of the fight against the COVID-19.

Medical staff offer direct instructions on COVID-19 prevention measures.

It is mandatory for everyone to have their body temperature checked upon arrival.

Children return to kindergartens due to the easing of the epidemic situation.

At the gates of a kindergarten in Long Bien district of Hanoi

Students in Tu Liem district line up to salute the national flag inside the classroom on Monday.

Thanh Thiet, headmaster of Cau Dien kindergarten, says that all toys and teaching tools must be disinfected before children are allowed to go back to school. Upon arrival, many of them feel overawed by going back, although both families and schools are working closely to encourage them to resume normal life.

Hand washing facilities are well prepared on site.

VOV