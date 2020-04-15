Life at concentrated quarantine sites

Vietnam has established concentrated quarantine sites across the country to receive Vietnamese citizens and foreigners coming from the pandemic zones worldwide in order to take care of them and prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

When people first arrived at the quarantine sites, they may have felt anxious and stressed because they had to live far away from their family in a completely strange place with strange people. However, after the 14-day quarantine period with guaranteed living conditions including internet and television access and sports playing, almost all quarantined people have felt comfortable and not as cramped as they once thought.

Following are some photos at the Capital High Command quarantine site in Hanoi taken by a young Vietnamese returning from Poland who was isolated at the site.

Accommodations are regularly disinfected and sterilised.

Rations are ensured with adequate nutrition.

People’s temperatures are checked daily.

People find it easy to call their relatives.

Meals are prepared to serve people at the quarantine site.

Personal belongings are disinfected.

Daily supplies are brought to the quarantine site.

Nhan Dan

Coronavirus: The fear of being sentenced to a Kenyan quarantine centre Kenyans worry about being put into coronavirus quarantine where conditions are said to be like prison.