Lockdown on Hanoi’s Covid-19-hit area lifted

 
 
22/03/2020    00:03 GMT+7

The quarantine imposed on Truc Bach Street in Hanoi has been removed after 14 days.

At around 9 pm on Friday, the quarantine was lifted out of the street as all of 189 local residents tested negative to the virus. 

All barriers were dismantled 

Many local people rushed to the street to celebrate their joy 

 

 

 Children waved national flags to show their happiness 

On behalf of households in the street, Nguyen Thi Hong expressed her great attitude to local authorities as well as donors for providing necessities to the residential area during the quarantine time.

On the evening of March 16, Truc Bach Street was suddenly isolated following a local woman tested positive to Covid-19. She is also the capital city’s first Covid-19 case and Vietnam’s 17th patient. The quarantine affected 22 households with 189 people in total.

Do Quan/Duc Anh (Dtinews)

 
 

.
COVID-19: Noi Bai tightens medical control over passengers on entry
COVID-19: Noi Bai tightens medical control over passengers on entry
PHOTOSicon  19/03/2020 

Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi has intensified the control over the entry of passengers as part of measures to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2).

Hanoi restaurant uses flycams to serve customers
Hanoi restaurant uses flycams to serve customers
PHOTOSicon  19/03/2020 

A restaurant in Hanoi is using flycams to serve customers to mitigate Covid-19 infection risk.

Hanoi dump transformed into art space
Hanoi dump transformed into art space
PHOTOSicon  19/03/2020 

Recent measures have seen a waste site that stretches along the Red River’s bank in Phuc Tan ward of Hoan Kiem district in Hanoi be drastically changed into a beautiful art space.

Public posters about fight against COVID-19 unveiled
Public posters about fight against COVID-19 unveiled
PHOTOSicon  19/03/2020 

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism says it has received 103 posters from artists across the country for a contest to raise public awareness of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and measures to control it.

Stunning red silk cotton trees spotted around old pagoda
Stunning red silk cotton trees spotted around old pagoda
TRAVELicon  18/03/2020 

Situated on the outskirts of Hanoi, Thay pagoda is usually blessed with picturesque scenery throughout March due to the sight of a red vibrant colour coming from the blossoming silk cotton trees.

Foreign visitors wander Hue streets without face masks
Foreign visitors wander Hue streets without face masks
PHOTOSicon  18/03/2020 

Despite new regulations coming into force on March 16 making it mandatory for all people to wear face masks in public, many foreign visitors could still be spotted not wearing face masks when strolling along the streets of Hue.

First day of face masks being compulsory comes into force in Hanoi
First day of face masks being compulsory comes into force in Hanoi
PHOTOSicon  18/03/2020 

Following the passing of recent legislation, all Vietnamese citizens and foreigners are now required to wear face masks when in public as of March 16, with the majority of people around the capital following the new rules.

The silk road of Vietnam
The silk road of Vietnam
PHOTOSicon  17/03/2020 

Vietnamese silk is highly valued in the world for its special qualities even though the country is not a global silk hub.

Vietnam Airlines keeps carrying Vietnamese back from Europe
Vietnam Airlines keeps carrying Vietnamese back from Europe
SOCIETYicon  17/03/2020 

Vietnam Airlines said on March 16 that it has created the most favourable conditions for Vietnamese citizens in Europe who want to return home amid the complicated developments of the COVID-19.

Ta Hien street desolated after suspension order
Ta Hien street desolated after suspension order
PHOTOSicon  16/03/2020 

Entertainment establishments in Hanoi’s Old Quarter are ordered to close until the end of March amid COVID-19 outbreak.

Face masks, body temperature checks now compulsory at movie theatres in VN
Face masks, body temperature checks now compulsory at movie theatres in VN
PHOTOSicon  16/03/2020 

Viewers at cinemas in Hanoi now have to follow strict guidelines when going to watch a movie, including wearing face masks and having their body temperature checked as a means of controlling the further spread of the novel coronavirus.

Entertainment areas in Hanoi deserted as COVID-19 fears grip capital
Entertainment areas in Hanoi deserted as COVID-19 fears grip capital
PHOTOSicon  16/03/2020 

Many popular places in the capital city of Hanoi have closed, whilst others are becoming increasingly quiet as a result of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) fears.

Hanoi restaurants closed amid Covid-19 outbreak
Hanoi restaurants closed amid Covid-19 outbreak
PHOTOSicon  16/03/2020 

A number of restaurants have closed in Hanoi due to a virus outbreak.

HCMC closes entertainment venues amid COVID-19 outbreak
HCMC closes entertainment venues amid COVID-19 outbreak
PHOTOSicon  16/03/2020 

Starting from 18:00 on March 18 to the end of March, all entertainment establishments in Ho Chi Minh City were ordered to close to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Gia Lai province: Land of beautiful untouched nature
Gia Lai province: Land of beautiful untouched nature
PHOTOSicon  16/03/2020 

Gia Lai province is an ideal destination for travelers wanting to explore the wild nature and the unique culture of the Central Highlands ethnic groups who are known for their gong space.

Must-visit tomb of Nguyen Dynasty hero in HCM City
Must-visit tomb of Nguyen Dynasty hero in HCM City
PHOTOSicon  14/03/2020 

Not far from a crowded market in HCM City is a temple that enshrines a revered hero with a bloody family tragedy.

A look inside a COVID-19 treatment facility in Hanoi
A look inside a COVID-19 treatment facility in Hanoi
PHOTOSicon  13/03/2020 

The National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in Hanoi is currently hosting 10 patients in their treatment area who may potentially be infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), let’s take a closer view at the premises.

Tourist numbers to Sapa sharply falls due to Covid-19
Tourist numbers to Sapa sharply falls due to Covid-19
PHOTOSicon  13/03/2020 

Tourist numbers to Sapa Town in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai have considerably decreased, causing many local areas to become deserted.

Cyclo tour around Hue city
Cyclo tour around Hue city
PHOTOSicon  13/03/2020 

As Hue city, Thua Thien-Hue province is peaceful and boasts stunning ancient architecture, many tourists love cyclo tour to enjoy natural beauty in the former imperial city.

Foreign tourists in Hanoi wander streets without face masks
Foreign tourists in Hanoi wander streets without face masks
PHOTOSicon  12/03/2020 

Many foreign travelers visiting relic sites around Hanoi are not wearing face masks amid the increasingly complicated developments surrounding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

