Lockdown on Hanoi’s Covid-19-hit area lifted

The quarantine imposed on Truc Bach Street in Hanoi has been removed after 14 days.

At around 9 pm on Friday, the quarantine was lifted out of the street as all of 189 local residents tested negative to the virus.

All barriers were dismantled

Many local people rushed to the street to celebrate their joy





Children waved national flags to show their happiness

On behalf of households in the street, Nguyen Thi Hong expressed her great attitude to local authorities as well as donors for providing necessities to the residential area during the quarantine time.

On the evening of March 16, Truc Bach Street was suddenly isolated following a local woman tested positive to Covid-19. She is also the capital city’s first Covid-19 case and Vietnam’s 17th patient. The quarantine affected 22 households with 189 people in total.

Do Quan/Duc Anh (Dtinews)