Manhole covers in Hanoi showcase hidden art exhibition

A range of ceramic artworks have been placed on manhole covers around Trang Tien and Dinh Tien Hoang streets in Hoan Kiem district of Hanoi, with plenty of passers-by taking an interest in the pieces.

Pedestrians can spot the ceramic paintings on manhole covers as they stroll along Trang Tien and Dinh Tien Hoang streets.

Each of the images have been created by members of the Hanoi Art Space Club.

Initially starting in 2018, the project aims to raise public awareness of issues relating to environmental protection and urban civilization.

Dragonflies, butterflies, and flowers are some of the things that are featured on the manhole covers

Located around the centre of the capital on Trang Tien and Dinh Tien Hoang streets, the artworks serve to attract many domestic and international arrivals.

The Hanoi Art Space Club successfully turns old manhole covers into beautiful artworks throughout the streets of the capital.

In order to create mosaic paintings the club collaborates with Bat Trang ceramic village in Gia Lam district.

Quoc Hung, a resident of Hoan Kiem district, says he’s surprised at the new look given to the manhole covers. He believes that they make Hanoi look cleaner and more beautiful.

