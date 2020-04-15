More needy people in Hanoi access free food amid COVID-19

Local authorities in Hanoi have continued to offer daily necessities to people most affected by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), while also carrying out a range of preventive measures against the disease.

Authorities in the capital hand over essential goods to local citizens in need.

Truc Bach ward in Ba Dinh district presents packages worth VND200,000 each to residents in neighbouring Phuc Xa ward.

Ba Dinh district’s Red Cross collects 100 pieces of protective equipment for medical workers.

The haul of protective gear will be transported to doctors and nurses who are on the frontline in the battle against the COVID-19 epidemic.

A motorcycle club based in Hanoi delivers 500 gifts to deprived people in Ngoc Ha ward.

Authorities of Kim Ma ward send 100 gifts to underprivileged people in addition to 500 free meals to locals at a total cost of VND50 million.

Local authorities are on hand to support deprived people in Quan Thanh ward.

In addition to charitable work, there have also been checkpoints set up across the capital in an attempt to curb the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic.

Security forces remain on duty to ensure that people follow the social distancing order issued by the government.

Policemen fan out to make sure people do not gather in large groups.

A hand washing point has been put into use by the women’s union chapter in Ngoc Ha ward.

Bustling markets must be disinfected in order to reduce the risk of the COVID-19 from spreading.

Wet markets throughout the capital such as Linh Lang, Huu Tiep, and Chau Long are also disinfected.

Plenty of streets throughout Hanoi are thoroughly disinfected.

Residents come out to clean the streets and the pavements in order to keep the capital clean and tidy.

The police remind locals of the need to follow the social distancing order.

Construction sites are also urged to obey rules in the COVID-19 fight.

As of April 13, Ba Dinh district’s authorities had fined a total of 166 people for not wearing face masks or for going out without a valid reason. In addition, they also fined four individuals for posting fake news and six traders for disobeying rules.

VOV

