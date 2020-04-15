Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
16/04/2020 14:33:32 (GMT +7)
More needy people in Hanoi access free food amid COVID-19

 
 
16/04/2020    14:29 GMT+7

Local authorities in Hanoi have continued to offer daily necessities to people most affected by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), while also carrying out a range of preventive measures against the disease.

more needy people in hanoi access free food amid covid-19 hinh 1

Authorities in the capital hand over essential goods to local citizens in need.

more needy people in hanoi access free food amid covid-19 hinh 2

Truc Bach ward in Ba Dinh district presents packages worth VND200,000 each to residents in neighbouring Phuc Xa ward.

more needy people in hanoi access free food amid covid-19 hinh 3

Ba Dinh district’s Red Cross collects 100 pieces of protective equipment for medical workers.

more needy people in hanoi access free food amid covid-19 hinh 4

The haul of protective gear will be transported to doctors and nurses who are on the frontline in the battle against the COVID-19 epidemic.

more needy people in hanoi access free food amid covid-19 hinh 5

A motorcycle club based in Hanoi delivers 500 gifts to deprived people in Ngoc Ha ward.

more needy people in hanoi access free food amid covid-19 hinh 6

Authorities of Kim Ma ward send 100 gifts to underprivileged people in addition to 500 free meals to locals at a total cost of VND50 million.

more needy people in hanoi access free food amid covid-19 hinh 7

Local authorities are on hand to support deprived people in Quan Thanh ward.

more needy people in hanoi access free food amid covid-19 hinh 8

In addition to charitable work, there have also been checkpoints set up across the capital in an attempt to curb the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic.

more needy people in hanoi access free food amid covid-19 hinh 9

Security forces remain on duty to ensure that people follow the social distancing order issued by the government.

more needy people in hanoi access free food amid covid-19 hinh 10

Policemen fan out to make sure people do not gather in large groups.

more needy people in hanoi access free food amid covid-19 hinh 11
 

A hand washing point has been put into use by the women’s union chapter in Ngoc Ha ward.

more needy people in hanoi access free food amid covid-19 hinh 12

Bustling markets must be disinfected in order to reduce the risk of the COVID-19 from spreading.

more needy people in hanoi access free food amid covid-19 hinh 13

Wet markets throughout the capital such as Linh Lang, Huu Tiep, and Chau Long are also disinfected.

more needy people in hanoi access free food amid covid-19 hinh 14

Plenty of streets throughout Hanoi are thoroughly disinfected.

more needy people in hanoi access free food amid covid-19 hinh 15

Residents come out to clean the streets and the pavements in order to keep the capital clean and tidy.

more needy people in hanoi access free food amid covid-19 hinh 16

The police remind locals of the need to follow the social distancing order.

more needy people in hanoi access free food amid covid-19 hinh 17

more needy people in hanoi access free food amid covid-19 hinh 18

Construction sites are also urged to obey rules in the COVID-19 fight.

more needy people in hanoi access free food amid covid-19 hinh 19

As of April 13, Ba Dinh district’s authorities had fined a total of 166 people for not wearing face masks or for going out without a valid reason. In addition, they also fined four individuals for posting fake news and six traders for disobeying rules.

VOV

