National Reunification Day celebrated across Vietnam

A solemn flag raising ceremony was held on April 30 in Ba Dinh square in Hanoi to commemorate the 45th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification (April 30, 1975 – April 30, 2020).
Local residents attend solemn flag ceremony in Ba Dinh Square in Hanoi, April 30, 2020 (Photo: VNA)
Guards of Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum march with the national flag (Photo: VNA)
Soldiers perform the flag raising ceremony (Photo: VNA)
The solemn flag ceremony is performed in Ba Dinh Square (Photo: VNA)
Honourary guards of Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum march with the national flag (Photo: VNA)
Three honourary soldiers are in position for flying the national flag (Photo: VNA)
Honourary guards perform the flag raising ceremony (Photo: VNA)
Honourary guards of Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum go on parade in front of Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in the flag raising ceremony (Photo: VNA)
Honourary soldiers perform the flag raising ceremony (Photo: VNA)
Honourary guards of Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum perform the flag raising ceremony to commemorate the 45th anniversary of the National Reunification Day (April 30) (Photo: VNA)
A delegation of Party and State leaders led by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum in Hanoi on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification (Photo: VNA)
The delegation offer incense and lay flowers at the Monument to Heroes and War Martyrs in Hanoi, in commemoration of those who have dedicated their lives to the struggle for national independence, freedom and reunification (Photo: VNA)
On the same day, the delegation also offer incense at Kinh Thien Temple inside Thang Long imperial citadel in Hanoi to commemorate Vietnamese forefathers, fallen soldiers and war martyrs (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and leaders of the Party and State offer incense at Kinh Thien Temple inside Thang Long imperial citadel in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
A ceremony marking the 45th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification is held in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)
A ceremony marking the 45th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification is held in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)
A ceremony marking the 45th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification is held in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)
A flag-raising ceremony is held at the Hien Luong - Ben Hai historical relic site in the central province of Quang Tri to mark National Reunification Day (Photo: VNA)
OR QUICK LOGIN
Forgot Password?
Confirmation Code