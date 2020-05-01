Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
01/05/2020 17:45:19 (GMT +7)
Go
 
PHOTOS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

National Reunification Day celebrated across Vietnam

 
 
01/05/2020    16:34 GMT+7

A solemn flag raising ceremony was held on April 30 in Ba Dinh square in Hanoi to commemorate the 45th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification (April 30, 1975 – April 30, 2020).

National Reunification Day celebrated across Vietnam

Local residents attend solemn flag ceremony in Ba Dinh Square in Hanoi, April 30, 2020 (Photo: VNA)

National Reunification Day celebrated across Vietnam


Guards of Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum march with the national flag (Photo: VNA)

National Reunification Day celebrated across Vietnam


Soldiers perform the flag raising ceremony (Photo: VNA)

National Reunification Day celebrated across Vietnam



The solemn flag ceremony is performed in Ba Dinh Square (Photo: VNA)

National Reunification Day celebrated across Vietnam



Honourary guards of Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum march with the national flag (Photo: VNA)

National Reunification Day celebrated across Vietnam


Three honourary soldiers are in position for flying the national flag (Photo: VNA)

National Reunification Day celebrated across Vietnam


Honourary guards perform the flag raising ceremony (Photo: VNA)

National Reunification Day celebrated across Vietnam



Honourary guards of Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum go on parade in front of Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in the flag raising ceremony (Photo: VNA)

National Reunification Day celebrated across Vietnam



Honourary soldiers perform the flag raising ceremony (Photo: VNA)

National Reunification Day celebrated across Vietnam



Honourary guards of Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum perform the flag raising ceremony to commemorate the 45th anniversary of the National Reunification Day (April 30) (Photo: VNA)

 
National Reunification Day celebrated across Vietnam


A delegation of Party and State leaders led by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum in Hanoi on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification (Photo: VNA)

National Reunification Day celebrated across Vietnam


The delegation offer incense and lay flowers at the Monument to Heroes and War Martyrs in Hanoi, in commemoration of those who have dedicated their lives to the struggle for national independence, freedom and reunification (Photo: VNA)

National Reunification Day celebrated across Vietnam



On the same day, the delegation also offer incense at Kinh Thien Temple inside Thang Long imperial citadel in Hanoi to commemorate Vietnamese forefathers, fallen soldiers and war martyrs (Photo: VNA)

National Reunification Day celebrated across Vietnam


Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and leaders of the Party and State offer incense at Kinh Thien Temple inside Thang Long imperial citadel in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

National Reunification Day celebrated across Vietnam


A ceremony marking the 45th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification is held in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)

National Reunification Day celebrated across Vietnam



A ceremony marking the 45th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification is held in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)

National Reunification Day celebrated across Vietnam



A ceremony marking the 45th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification is held in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)

National Reunification Day celebrated across Vietnam


A flag-raising ceremony is held at the Hien Luong - Ben Hai historical relic site in the central province of Quang Tri to mark National Reunification Day (Photo: VNA)



 
 

Other News

.
Thien Mon Dao honors Vietnam’s martial arts
Thien Mon Dao honors Vietnam’s martial arts
PHOTOSicon  2 giờ trước 

On the side of the Day river, Du Xa Thuong village in Hanoi's Ung Hoa district is home to a famous traditional martial art, Thien Mon Dao, which first appeared during the dynasty of King Dinh Tien Hoang (968-979).

A village with fairy scenes
A village with fairy scenes
PHOTOSicon  3 giờ trước 

Home to century-old houses surrounded by mossy rock fences, Loc Yen village in Quang Nam central province is called the land of fairies.

Hanoi colourful during country's Reunification day
Hanoi colourful during country's Reunification day
PHOTOSicon  30/04/2020 

Many streets of Hanoi have been decorated with flags, banners and slogans to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and national Reunification Day (April 30).

Commercial centres remain quiet in Hanoi, HCM City after re-opening
Commercial centres remain quiet in Hanoi, HCM City after re-opening
PHOTOSicon  28/04/2020 

Commercial hubs based in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City appear generally deserted following the decision by local authorities to allow them to re-open after the easing of social distancing came into place from April 23.

A closer look at a quarantine area for COVID-19 patients
A closer look at a quarantine area for COVID-19 patients
PHOTOSicon  28/04/2020 

Frontline medical experts working at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases (NHTD) have been working tirelessly as they strive to provide care and treatment for patients with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Ke Go Lake, a charming green oasis in the land of Ha Tinh
Ke Go Lake, a charming green oasis in the land of Ha Tinh
PHOTOSicon  28/04/2020 

Located within the immense forest and mountain area in Ha Tinh and holding a poetic and peaceful beauty, Ke Go Lake has been long established as an ecotourism destination that attracts many tourists from near and far.

Hanoians return to West Lake in droves amid COVID-19 threat
Hanoians return to West Lake in droves amid COVID-19 threat
PHOTOSicon  27/04/2020 

With social distancing measures starting to be relaxed, hordes of local people have begun to flock to West Lake in Hanoi despite the government’s continual ban on large gatherings to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

Can Tho welcomes opening of first VND0 supermarket
Can Tho welcomes opening of first VND0 supermarket
PHOTOSicon  27/04/2020 

The Students Association and Youth Union of Can Tho debuted the first-ever VND0 supermarket on April 26 to assist underprivileged people who have been negatively impacted by the novel coronavirus epidemic.

COVID-19: Post-restriction night markets open again in Hanoi
COVID-19: Post-restriction night markets open again in Hanoi
PHOTOSicon  27/04/2020 

Life has been injected back into night markets throughout the capital city following the decision by authorities in Hanoi to ease social distancing from April 23.

WHO, UK certify Vietnam’s COVID-19 test kit
WHO, UK certify Vietnam’s COVID-19 test kit
PHOTOSicon  27/04/2020 

The World Health Organisation (WHO)'s medical product evaluation agency has sent a letter informing the certification of the SARS-CoV-2 testing kit LightPower iVA SARS-CoV-2 1st RT-rPCR.

Noi Bai airport furthers preventive measures amid Covid-19
Noi Bai airport furthers preventive measures amid Covid-19
PHOTOSicon  27/04/2020 

After two days of the Government’s decision to ease social distancing while continuing measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 epidemic in the new context, preventive measures have been strictly implemented at the Noi Bai Airport.

Lotus flowers in full bloom in Quang Tri province
Lotus flowers in full bloom in Quang Tri province
PHOTOSicon  27/04/2020 

As April sets in lotus blossoms reveal their most brilliant beauty in the central province of Quang Tri.

Ninh Thuan farmers face severe drought
Ninh Thuan farmers face severe drought
PHOTOSicon  27/04/2020 

Thousands of households in the central province of Ninh Thuan have been facing a shortage of fresh water due to severe and prolonged drought.

Co Loa Citadel - ideal destination for tourists
Co Loa Citadel - ideal destination for tourists
PHOTOSicon  27/04/2020 

Co Loa Citadel, about 20 km to the north of today’s Hanoi, is not only a lively evidence of the ancient Vietnamese people’s tradition in their struggle against invaders to defend the country, but also an ideal destination for tourists.

Restaurants implement measures to combat COVID-19
Restaurants implement measures to combat COVID-19
PHOTOSicon  26/04/2020 

With the opening of eateries and cafes in Hanoi, many establishments have set out a range of policies aimed at preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Summer looms as Hanoi streets are covered in falling yellow leaves
Summer looms as Hanoi streets are covered in falling yellow leaves
PHOTOSicon  25/04/2020 

Plenty of roads throughout the capital can be seen lined with a distinct yellow carpet of leaves that have been falling from Dracontomelon duperreanum trees, locally known as Sau trees, over the past few days.

ATM machine offering free food supports deprived people in HCM City
ATM machine offering free food supports deprived people in HCM City
PHOTOSicon  25/04/2020 

The Labourer newspaper unveiled a free food ATM machine on TX52 in Thanh Xuan commune of District 12 in Ho Chi Minh City which offers assistance to underprivileged people who have been affected by the impact of the novel coronavirus.

How does “new normal” practice begin in Vietnam?
How does “new normal” practice begin in Vietnam?
PHOTOSicon  25/04/2020 

Streets across Vietnam are gradually becoming more crowded with some restaurants choosing to re-open on April 23 as it starts to ease itself out of social distancing measures and attempts to adapt to the “new normal” of the reality of daily life.

Hanoi receives decorative makeover ahead of national holidays
Hanoi receives decorative makeover ahead of national holidays
PHOTOSicon  25/04/2020 

A range of patriotic displays can be seen throughout the capital, including colourful national flags, flowers, and numerous slogans to mark the 45th anniversary since the liberation of the south along with national reunification.

Places of worship on first day of social distancing easing
Places of worship on first day of social distancing easing
PHOTOSicon  25/04/2020 

Plenty of Hanoians headed to Tay Ho temple and Quan Su pagoda around midday on April 23 – the first day after social distancing measures have been relaxed amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 