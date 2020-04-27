Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Ninh Thuan farmers face severe drought

 
 
27/04/2020    07:23 GMT+7

Thousands of households in the central province of Ninh Thuan have been facing a shortage of fresh water due to severe and prolonged drought.

Ninh Thuan farmers face severe drought

People in Cong Hai commune (Thuan Bac district, Ninh Thuan) have to draw water from the local well for daily use (Photo: VNA)

Ninh Thuan farmers face severe drought


Prolonged drought has forced many agricultural areas in Thuan Bac and Ninh Thuan districts to stop production (Photo: VNA) 

Ninh Thuan farmers face severe drought



People in Cong Hai commune (Thuan Bac district, Ninh Thuan) have to save every drop of water  in the dry season 2020 (Photo: VNA)

Ninh Thuan farmers face severe drought

People in Cong Hai commune (Thuan Bac district, Ninh Thuan) have to draw water from the local well for daily use (Photo: VNA)

Ninh Thuan farmers face severe drought



People in Cong Hai commune (Thuan Bac district, Ninh Thuan) have to draw water from the local well for daily use (Photo: VNA)

 
Ninh Thuan farmers face severe drought

People in Cong Hai commune (Thuan Bac district, Ninh Thuan) have to draw water from the local irrigation work for cattle to drink in the dry season 2020 (Photo: VNA)

 
 

