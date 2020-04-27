Ninh Thuan farmers face severe drought

Thousands of households in the central province of Ninh Thuan have been facing a shortage of fresh water due to severe and prolonged drought.
People in Cong Hai commune (Thuan Bac district, Ninh Thuan) have to draw water from the local well for daily use (Photo: VNA)
Prolonged drought has forced many agricultural areas in Thuan Bac and Ninh Thuan districts to stop production (Photo: VNA)
People in Cong Hai commune (Thuan Bac district, Ninh Thuan) have to save every drop of water in the dry season 2020 (Photo: VNA)
People in Cong Hai commune (Thuan Bac district, Ninh Thuan) have to draw water from the local irrigation work for cattle to drink in the dry season 2020 (Photo: VNA)
