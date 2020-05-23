Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Notre-Dame Cathedral in HCM City named among most beautiful in world

 
 
24/05/2020    18:16 GMT+7

News outlet Business Insider of the United States has compiled a list of the world’s most beautiful cathedrals, with Ho Chi Minh City’s Notre-Dame Cathedral earning a place alongside other magnificent buildings globally.

notre-dame cathedral in hcm city named among most beautiful in world hinh 1

Located in Ho Chi Minh City, Notre-Dame Cathedral was originally constructed between 1863 and 1880 by French colonists in the centre of District 1. In the modern day, local residents still gather to take part in special occasions, such as on Christmas Eve.

notre-dame cathedral in hcm city named among most beautiful in world hinh 2

Topping the list is the Cathedral of St. John the Divine which can be found in New York City. It is the largest of its kind in the world at 121,000 square feet and construction originally began in 1892 with work still ongoing.

notre-dame cathedral in hcm city named among most beautiful in world hinh 3

In second place is Milan Cathedral, also known as the Duomo di Milano, which is the second largest cathedral in the world. It covers a total area of 109,641 square feet and makes up an entire block in the northern Italian city.

notre-dame cathedral in hcm city named among most beautiful in world hinh 4

The Cathedral of San Sebastian situated in Rio de Janeiro of Brazil is ranked in fourth. It was first constructed between 1964 and 1979 with the cathedral being designed by architect Edgar Fonseca with the intention of copying the design of the ancient Mayan pyramids.

notre-dame cathedral in hcm city named among most beautiful in world hinh 5

Also included in the list is Notre Dame Cathedral found in Ottawa, Canada, the largest and oldest standing church in the Canadian capital. It has since been declared a National Historic Site by the Canadian government due to its high cultural value.

notre-dame cathedral in hcm city named among most beautiful in world hinh 6

Construction of the Cathedral of Notre Dame in Reims, France, first began in 1211 and lasted until 1516. It was officially declared a UNESCO World Heritage site back in 1991.

notre-dame cathedral in hcm city named among most beautiful in world hinh 7

Construction on the Cathedral of the Dormition in Moscow, Russia, first began in 1326, with the site being rebuilt in 1475.

notre-dame cathedral in hcm city named among most beautiful in world hinh 8

The Mosque-Cathedral of Cordoba in Spain had originally been a medieval Islamic mosque, but was later converted into a cathedral in the 13th century during the Reconquista period.

notre-dame cathedral in hcm city named among most beautiful in world hinh 9

The Cathedral of Brasília can be found in the Brazilian capital, Brasília. The fabulous building was designed by architect Oscar Niemeyer.

notre-dame cathedral in hcm city named among most beautiful in world hinh 10

Located in the heart of London, St. Paul’s Cathedral was constructed between 1675 and 1710 after its predecessor had been completely destroyed by the Great Fire of London in 1666.

 
notre-dame cathedral in hcm city named among most beautiful in world hinh 11

Salisbury Cathedral in the UK was constructed between 1220 and 1258, with the first foundation stone being laid by Bishop Richard Poore.

notre-dame cathedral in hcm city named among most beautiful in world hinh 12

Myeongdong Cathedral of Seoul in the Republic of Korea is both the East Asian country’s first Roman Catholic parish church, and the first Gothic building in the country.

notre-dame cathedral in hcm city named among most beautiful in world hinh 13

St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City is a Neo-Gothic Roman Catholic cathedral that was named after St. Patrick in response to a wave of Irish immigrants to the city during its construction.

notre-dame cathedral in hcm city named among most beautiful in world hinh 14

Pisa Cathedral in Pisa, Italy, had been designed by Italian architect Buscheto in a Roman style.

notre-dame cathedral in hcm city named among most beautiful in world hinh 15

St. Andrew’s Cathedral in Sydney, Australia, was first constructed between 1819 and 1868, making it the oldest cathedral in Australia.

notre-dame cathedral in hcm city named among most beautiful in world hinh 16

Construction on the current Cathedral of Saint Paul in St. Paul, Minnesota, originally began in 1904, but a series of delays meant that construction wasn’t complete until 1958.

notre-dame cathedral in hcm city named among most beautiful in world hinh 17

St. Matthew’s Cathedral in Osorno, Chile, was first built way back in 1577, but was destroyed by an earthquake in 1960. Construction work to rebuild the famous site began in 1962 and lasted until 1977.

notre-dame cathedral in hcm city named among most beautiful in world hinh 18

Construction on Notre Dame Cathedral in Rouen, France, began in the 12th century. Although the majority of work on the building was done then, several other additions were completed over the subsequent centuries, with everything being completed by the early 16th century.

notre-dame cathedral in hcm city named among most beautiful in world hinh 19

The first bricks of Modena Cathedral in Italy were originally laid in 1099, with the site officially being completed in 1184.

Business Insider/VOV

 
 

