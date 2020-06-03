Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Picturesque view of summer lotus flowers blooming in Hanoi

 
 
05/06/2020    13:37 GMT+7

As thousands of lotus flowers begin to fully bloom following the arrival of June, Hanoi is being blessed with an array of picturesque and peaceful scenery.

picturesque view of summer lotus flowers blooming in hanoi hinh 1

Lotus flowers typically begin to blossom in the summer as their charm adds to the elegant beauty that can be spotted around the capital at this time of year.

picturesque view of summer lotus flowers blooming in hanoi hinh 2

For many Vietnamese people, the sight of lotus flowers symbolises pureness, with the graceful flowers growing out of the mud and blossoming above the surface of the water in a beautiful manner.

picturesque view of summer lotus flowers blooming in hanoi hinh 3

Tourists enjoy the sight of the many lotus ponds situated around the capital.

picturesque view of summer lotus flowers blooming in hanoi hinh 4

picturesque view of summer lotus flowers blooming in hanoi hinh 5

Usually, the life of thousand-petal lotuses is short and only lasts around three weeks. The external petal layer appears like the usual pink lotus, although there are a number of oval-shaped petal layers found hidden inside.

picturesque view of summer lotus flowers blooming in hanoi hinh 6

Each blooming flower features a diameter of up to 30cm, which appears charming to flower enthusiasts due to the unique thick layers of petals being situated close together.

picturesque view of summer lotus flowers blooming in hanoi hinh 7

picturesque view of summer lotus flowers blooming in hanoi hinh 8

picturesque view of summer lotus flowers blooming in hanoi hinh 9

picturesque view of summer lotus flowers blooming in hanoi hinh 10
 

The serene colour of the lotus flowers epitomises the charming beauty of Hanoi during the summer months and serves to make the capital appear more poetic and romantic.

picturesque view of summer lotus flowers blooming in hanoi hinh 11

picturesque view of summer lotus flowers blooming in hanoi hinh 12

picturesque view of summer lotus flowers blooming in hanoi hinh 13

picturesque view of summer lotus flowers blooming in hanoi hinh 14

picturesque view of summer lotus flowers blooming in hanoi hinh 15

One of the best areas of the capital to spot lotus flowers is around Ho Tay district.

picturesque view of summer lotus flowers blooming in hanoi hinh 16

picturesque view of summer lotus flowers blooming in hanoi hinh 17

Each lotus season sees Hanoians keen to don a colourful Ao Dai, a traditional long dress, in order to snap photos next to the lotus flowers as a means of marking an unforgettable memory.

picturesque view of summer lotus flowers blooming in hanoi hinh 18

VOV

 
 

