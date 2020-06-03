Picturesque view of summer lotus flowers blooming in Hanoi

As thousands of lotus flowers begin to fully bloom following the arrival of June, Hanoi is being blessed with an array of picturesque and peaceful scenery.

Lotus flowers typically begin to blossom in the summer as their charm adds to the elegant beauty that can be spotted around the capital at this time of year.

For many Vietnamese people, the sight of lotus flowers symbolises pureness, with the graceful flowers growing out of the mud and blossoming above the surface of the water in a beautiful manner.

Tourists enjoy the sight of the many lotus ponds situated around the capital.

Usually, the life of thousand-petal lotuses is short and only lasts around three weeks. The external petal layer appears like the usual pink lotus, although there are a number of oval-shaped petal layers found hidden inside.

Each blooming flower features a diameter of up to 30cm, which appears charming to flower enthusiasts due to the unique thick layers of petals being situated close together.

The serene colour of the lotus flowers epitomises the charming beauty of Hanoi during the summer months and serves to make the capital appear more poetic and romantic.

One of the best areas of the capital to spot lotus flowers is around Ho Tay district.

Each lotus season sees Hanoians keen to don a colourful Ao Dai, a traditional long dress, in order to snap photos next to the lotus flowers as a means of marking an unforgettable memory.

