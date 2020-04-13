Posters raise public awareness of COVID-19 in Vietnam

Winning posters from a competition held by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism's Culture Department have appeared in Hanoi’s streets to promote good hygiene and prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Fourteen of the best posters from the competition held by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism's Culture Department show up on major streets in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
Posters to raise awareness of COVID-19 prevention and control are hung at entrance of local authorities’ headquarters and schools (Photo: VNA)
Posters to raise awareness of COVID-19 prevention and control show up on major streets in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
Posters show up on major streets in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
Since launched, the competition has received over 100 posters from 23 artists (Photo: VNA)
Posters show up in Hanoi’s Old Quarter, which has the highest population density in the capital city (Photo: VNA)
Posters are hung at entrance of local authorities’ headquarters and schools (Photo: VNA)
Hanoians even could see posters on COVID-19 prevention and control in small alleys (Photo: VNA)
A poster on Giang Vo street in downtown Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
A poster at the entrance of Dong Xuan market in Hanoi’s Old Quarter (Photo: VNA)
A poster on Giang Vo street in downtown Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
Public places in 63 provinces and cities in Vietnam will be decorated with posters to promote the awareness of measures everyone can take to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism says it has received 103 posters from artists across the country for a contest to raise public awareness of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and measures to control it.
