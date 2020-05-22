'Pouring water season' in Y Ty

The best time to admire the golden rice fields in Y Ty in the northern province of Lao Cai is from September to October, however in 'pouring water season', starting from May to June, Y Ty is as beautiful as a watercolor painting.
Y Ty commune, Bat Xat district is about 70km from Lao Cai city. Y Ty attracts tourists by the clouds, mountains, and artistic terraced rice fields (Photo: Vietnamplus/ VNA)
With an average height of over 2,000 meters above sea level, when coming to Y Ty, visitors can admire the vast and seductive perspective of ripe terraced paddy fields (Photo: Vietnamplus/VNA)
The sunlight creates a majestic beauty of the golden rice fields in Y Ty (Photo: Vietnamplus/VNA)
“Stairs to heaven” (Photo: Vietnamplus/VNA)
The 'pouring water season' starts from May to June. As locals transplant rice seedlings, visitors are treated to the sight of glittering ponds. After that, the hills are covered by green (Photo: Vietnamplus/VNA)
The season of waterfalls starts from May to June. As locals transplant rice seedlings, visitors are treated to the sight of glittering ponds. After that, the hills are covered by green (Photo: Vietnamplus/VNA)
The scenery of the terraces is essentially mighty. It is also more grandiose as it is put in the background of white clouds, blue sky, thick jungles and colored houses of local ethnic groups (Photo: Vietnamplus/VNA)
It is possible to say that it is the irresistible allure, encouraging anyone adoring the nature’s treasures to touch (Photo: Vietnamplus/VNA)
The seductive charm of rice terraces is waiting for travelers to explore (Photo: Vietnamplus/ VNA)
Pure and heavenly beauty of natural landscape in Y Ty has enhanced many people who love adventures and going off the beaten track (Photo: Vietnamplus/VNA)
Y Ty is home of Mong, Dao Giay, Ha Nhi ethnic groups (Photo: Vietnamplus/VNA)
Sapa’s terraced fields are currently covered by water to prepared for a new crop, offering a mesmerizing beauty.
With the yellow mustard flowers of Mu Cang Chai terraced fields entering full bloom in February in the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai, the region is blessed with romantic scenery for visitors to enjoy.
OR QUICK LOGIN
Forgot Password?
Confirmation Code