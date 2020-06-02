Pristine beauty of Tay Ninh province caught on camera

Local photographer Nguyen Tan Tuan has been able to snap the true charm of the southern province of Tay Ninh through its array of beautiful tourist sites such as Ba Den mountain, Dau Tieng lake, and rubber tree forest.

Tay Ninh is noted for Ba Den mountain which stands at a height of 986 metres above sea level, the highest in the southern region.

This year saw the cable system heading toward Ba Den mountain officially come into operation. Indeed, Ba Den station which spans a total area of 10,959 square metres was recorded as the largest cable station globally by the Guinness Book of World Records.

Located approximately 25km away from Tay Ninh city, Dau Tieng lake covers a total area of 27,000 hectares, making it the largest reservoir nationwide.

A water lily pond close to Dau Tieng lake makes it an unmissable sightseeing spot in Tay Ninh province.

A herd of buffaloes flock to a new grazing area as they move across Dau Tieng lake during the dry season. The artwork is among a number of others to make the finals of the 17th international photo contest, launched by the Smithsonian magazine of the United States.

The semi-flooded area of Dau Tieng lake is home to solar power panels.

A rubber tree forest situated in Tay Ninh province changes leaves between late December and March each year, serving to create romantic landscape. This image was snapped in Cau Khoi commune of Duong Minh Chau district.

Aside from hosting a range of popular tourist attractions, the locality is also well-known for being home to traditional craft villages. Pictured is an elderly woman making conical hats in Ninh Son ward of Tay Ninh city.

Workers dry chili in Trang Bang town.

Here are some photos taken around the craft villages in Tay Ninh province:

VNE/VOV