27/05/2020
Red flamboyant flowers in full bloom in capital

 
 
27/05/2020

With spring gradually turning into summer, the sight of beautiful flowers like Red flamboyant can be seen in full bloom throughout Hanoi, creating romantic scenery that is ideal for local residents and guests to the capital to enjoy.

red flamboyant flowers in full bloom in capital hinh 1

Citizens of Hanoi can easily find the red flamboyant flowers around the capital, especially along such roads and streets as Lang, Thanh Nien, and Quan Hoa.

red flamboyant flowers in full bloom in capital hinh 2

Each year, the first sightings of the red flamboyant flowers generally signal the end of spring and the beginning of summer.

red flamboyant flowers in full bloom in capital hinh 3

red flamboyant flowers in full bloom in capital hinh 4

The vibrant red colour on display throughout the capital caused by the flamboyant flowers proves to be a popular sight among visitors.

red flamboyant flowers in full bloom in capital hinh 5

red flamboyant flowers in full bloom in capital hinh 6

red flamboyant flowers in full bloom in capital hinh 7

The fierce red of the red flamboyant flowers combines perfectly with the purple tones of the Bang Lang (giant crape myrtles) to give the capital a fresh vibe each summer.

red flamboyant flowers in full bloom in capital hinh 8

Flamboyant trees can be considered a familiar sight nationwide and are frequently referred to as "the flower of school age" due to them starting to bloom just as the academic year concludes.

 
red flamboyant flowers in full bloom in capital hinh 9

Each May sees the entirety of Hanoi covered by the colourful flowers.

red flamboyant flowers in full bloom in capital hinh 10

Visitors to the capital and local residents greatly appreciate the sight of the vibrant red colours seen in the flamboyant flowers.

red flamboyant flowers in full bloom in capital hinh 11

Leaves from the red flamboyant trees gently fall onto the pavements in Hanoi.

red flamboyant flowers in full bloom in capital hinh 12

The scene on the banks of Truc Bach lake

red flamboyant flowers in full bloom in capital hinh 13

red flamboyant flowers in full bloom in capital hinh 14

The added colour brought about by the picturesque flowers transforms the capital into a more charming place during the blossoming season.

red flamboyant flowers in full bloom in capital hinh 15

Tienphong/VOV

 
 

Latest news

