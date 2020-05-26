Red flamboyant flowers in full bloom in capital

With spring gradually turning into summer, the sight of beautiful flowers like Red flamboyant can be seen in full bloom throughout Hanoi, creating romantic scenery that is ideal for local residents and guests to the capital to enjoy.

Citizens of Hanoi can easily find the red flamboyant flowers around the capital, especially along such roads and streets as Lang, Thanh Nien, and Quan Hoa.

Each year, the first sightings of the red flamboyant flowers generally signal the end of spring and the beginning of summer.

The vibrant red colour on display throughout the capital caused by the flamboyant flowers proves to be a popular sight among visitors.

The fierce red of the red flamboyant flowers combines perfectly with the purple tones of the Bang Lang (giant crape myrtles) to give the capital a fresh vibe each summer.

Flamboyant trees can be considered a familiar sight nationwide and are frequently referred to as "the flower of school age" due to them starting to bloom just as the academic year concludes.

Each May sees the entirety of Hanoi covered by the colourful flowers.

Visitors to the capital and local residents greatly appreciate the sight of the vibrant red colours seen in the flamboyant flowers.

Leaves from the red flamboyant trees gently fall onto the pavements in Hanoi.

The scene on the banks of Truc Bach lake

The added colour brought about by the picturesque flowers transforms the capital into a more charming place during the blossoming season.

Tienphong/VOV