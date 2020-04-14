Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
16/04/2020 05:50:09 (GMT +7)
Rice ATM machines support deprived people nationwide

 
 
16/04/2020    04:29 GMT+7

An array of rice ATM machines have been put into operation in Hanoi, HCM City, and Hue as a means of helping underprivileged individuals and their families overcome the negative economic impact caused by the novel coronavirus.

A number of internationally-renowned media outlets have paid tribute to Vietnam for the nationwide launch of its rice ATM machines to provide free rice to those who have been negatively affected by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). 

The story was picked up by broadcaster CNN of the United States on April 13 as they ran an article on their website which describes the initiative as “too good to be true”, noting how a number of such machines have been installed in cities across the country such as in Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Hue, and Da Nang to support local people hardest hit by the epidemic. 

On Twitter, US writer Marianne Williamson stated her belief that the initiative should be deployed throughout the US where tens of millions of people have been left out of work as a result of the economic impact of the COIVD-19.

Reuters of the UK ran a piece on April 13 which quoted Nguyen Thi Ly, 34-year-old mother of three, who stated that the rice ATMs have been invaluable to her family as one bag of rice is enough to feed her family for an entire day.

Elsewhere, the website Red Fish has hailed the initiative, noting that the rice ATM machines are capable of feeding the poor amid the lockdown which has been implemented to slow the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic.

rice atm machines support deprived people nationwide hinh 1

With Hanoi’s first rice ATM machine being installed in Cau Giay district, the capital’s second machine has been installed on 8 Quang Trung street in Ha Dong district.

rice atm machines support deprived people nationwide hinh 2

The opening of the machine has been jointly arranged by Ha Dong district’s youth union and Toan Thang joint stock company.

rice atm machines support deprived people nationwide hinh 3

The rice ATM machine is now in operation at 8 Quang Trung street in Ha Dong district.

rice atm machines support deprived people nationwide hinh 4

rice atm machines support deprived people nationwide hinh 5

When using the machine, each individual is permitted to take 1.5kg of rice.

rice atm machines support deprived people nationwide hinh 6

Bags of rice are given to disadvantaged people to support them and their families.

rice atm machines support deprived people nationwide hinh 7

A large number of needy people receive free rice at Nghia Tan Ward’s cultural house in Cau Giay district of Hanoi.

rice atm machines support deprived people nationwide hinh 8

According to the organisers, over four tonnes of rice was successfully delivered to approximately 1,500 people on April 12.

rice atm machines support deprived people nationwide hinh 9

Underprivileged people receive paper rice bags.

rice atm machines support deprived people nationwide hinh 10

Numerous benefactors have donated to make the running of the charity programme possible.

 
rice atm machines support deprived people nationwide hinh 11

In Tan Phu district of Ho Chi Minh City, news of the installation of the rice ATM has spread, resulting in long lines of people waiting to receive free rice.

rice atm machines support deprived people nationwide hinh 12

Hoang Tuan Anh of Tan Phu district has worked to create a machine to aid disadvantage people overcome the difficulties brought about by the impact of the COVID-19.

rice atm machines support deprived people nationwide hinh 13

Benefactors from Ho Chi Minh City and neighbouring areas contribute to donate rice to the charity programme.

rice atm machines support deprived people nationwide hinh 14

A number of charitable people bring 50kg or 100kg of rice to donate to the cause, with some even using trucks to bring rice to the ATM machine.

rice atm machines support deprived people nationwide hinh 15

The charity team’s members record information about each of the benefactors.

rice atm machines support deprived people nationwide hinh 16

Policemen also contribute to the charity programme

rice atm machines support deprived people nationwide hinh 17

The ground is full of rice for the machine.

rice atm machines support deprived people nationwide hinh 18

Hoang Anh Tuan, the creator of the rice ATM machine, says he has received a large quantity of rice so far. He is delighted because many people have united in the effort to help deprived people overcome the effects of the COVID-19 epidemic.

rice atm machines support deprived people nationwide hinh 19

Three rice ATM machines were put into operation in Hue in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue on April 14. They are located on Nguyen Tri Phuong, Ha Huy Tap, and Nguyen Hue streets.

rice atm machines support deprived people nationwide hinh 20

People queue up two-metres apart on Nguyen Tri Phuong street as they wait to receive rice.

rice atm machines support deprived people nationwide hinh 21

Each person is given an allowance of two kg of rice from the charity programme.

Photo: VOV, Laodong, Tuoitre

Vietnam "rice ATMs" spotlighted on international news

Vietnam “rice ATMs” spotlighted on international news

“Rice ATMs” which have been set up around Vietnam to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic have been featured by international news broadcasters over the last few days.

Hue, Da Nang set up free rice ATMs

Hue, Da Nang set up free rice ATMs

Donors in the central city of Hue have set up a 'rice ATM' in the city to help underprivileged people that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

 
 

. Latest news

