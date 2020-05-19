Snapshots of trams reminisce about old Hanoi

Trams used to be a popular public means of transport for people from all walks of life in Hanoi in the 20th century. In May 1900, the French built the Hanoi tram factory and tramway tracks. The tram remained an important mass public transport means until the end of the 20th century. Photo: Von Frank.

Each tram has two or three cars, the first car was divided into two classes of seats: the first and the second. First class passengers sit on cushioned longitudinal seats while second class consisted of hard seats arranged in transverse layout. Photo: Thomas Billhardt.