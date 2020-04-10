Streets of Hanoi filled with informative messages to aid fight against COVID-19

Plenty of colourful posters can be seen on streets throughout Hanoi, all of which send messages of unity to the capital’s citizens and encouragement to push back the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

Recent days have seen images relating to the nation’s efforts to battle against the COVID-19 epidemic appear across the capital, giving encouragement to residents to join the fight.

A total of 14 posters have been selected from 103 artworks submitted by 23 painters in a competition launched by the Department of Grassroots Culture under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. The competition started with the aim of finding the nation’s best poster to promote necessary actions to prevent the spread of the COVID-19.

The competition’s organisers note how they received a huge amount of entries in a short space of time, highlighting the responsibilities of local artists in the country’s fight against the epidemic.

Artworks serve to boost public awareness of the virus and the measures which can be taken to control it.

Steps to curb the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic are illustrated through familiar images.

Washing hands thoroughly is one of the most effective preventive measures.

Several of the images urge citizens to ignore fake news which could promote mis-information within local communities.

The symptoms of the virus, including a fever, a dry cough, and shortness of breath, are published around the capital.

Despite currently undergoing treatment for cancer, 73-year-old artist Luu Yen The has submitted two designs to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, both of which have been accepted and can now be seen on display throughout Hanoi.

“Although I am in poor health at the moment and the deadline was tight, I decided to join this project to lend a helping hand to everybody in this war. If we cannot be on the frontline, all artists can support the fight in our own way by delivering information through these paintings,” artist Luu Yen The shared.

The quality work put in by Vietnamese artists was highlighted by media outlet the Guardian of the UK who praised several local artists for creating informative posters and images to help raise public awareness and spread information in the battle against the COVID-19.

The Guardian quote Huynh Kim Lien, founder of KAA Illustrations, in summarising the current situation locally, “In Vietnam, the government says we are at war with the virus,” she says, “So, as artists, we do our job in a war: we draw.”

VOV

