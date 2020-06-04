Stunning beauty of Bac Ha as seen from above

Bac Ha is a northeastern district in Lao Cai province. The wonderful natural beauty and extraordinary culture turn Bac Ha district into an attractive destination for tourists.
Located 60 km far from Lao Cai city, the district is endowed with cool weather all year round (Photo: VNA)
Bac Ha is famous for its horse racing festival, which draws crowds of tourists every year (Photo: VNA)
From mountain, rice terraces to people and culture, Bac Ha boasts its unique beauty that requires long visit to know (Photo: VNA)
Can Cau Market, one of the most unique markets in the northern mountainous region of Vietnam (Photo: VNA)
The landscapes of this region, characterized by terraced rice fields, are especially beautiful between May and October (Photo: VNA)
