The essence of Chu Dau pottery



Chu Dau pottery is an ancient Vietnamese pottery craft dating back to the 12th century, flourishing in the 14th and 15th centuries and lost in the 17th century (Photo: VNP/VNA)

With nearly 600 years of history, this ceramic brand was rediscovered in the 1980s in the form of a blue ceramic vase on display at the Topaki Saray Museum in Istanbul, Turkey, with the signature of Bui Thi Hy, the creator of Chu Dau pottery (Photo: VNP/VNA)