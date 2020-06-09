The essence of Chu Dau pottery

Chu Dau is a brand that has spread far and wide and has connected the quintessence of pottery, bringing the country's traditional ceramic products to tourists both home and abroad.
Drawing motifs on Chu Dau pottery product (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Chu Dau pottery is an ancient Vietnamese pottery craft dating back to the 12th century, flourishing in the 14th and 15th centuries and lost in the 17th century (Photo: VNP/VNA)
With nearly 600 years of history, this ceramic brand was rediscovered in the 1980s in the form of a blue ceramic vase on display at the Topaki Saray Museum in Istanbul, Turkey, with the signature of Bui Thi Hy, the creator of Chu Dau pottery (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Inside the factory of Chu Dau Ceramics Joint Stock Company (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Pottery products are being glazed (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Recognizing the meaning and value of Chu Dau Pottery, in 2001, Hanoi Trade Joint Stock Corporation (Hapro), a member of BRG Group, established Chu Dau Ceramics Joint Stock Company with a mission to revive the lost ancient pottery brand and develop the craft village of Chu Dau in Thai Tan commune, Nam Sach district, Hai Duong province, into a ceramic tourism attraction (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Patterns and motifs on Chu Dau products are imbued with Vietnamese traditional culture (Photo: VNP/VNA)
New pottery products before firing process (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Carp images are familiar on Chu Dau pottery products (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The Chu Dau Pottery Showroom with a variety of pottery products on display (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The Chu Dau Pottery Showroom with a variety of pottery products on display (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The Chu Dau Pottery Showroom with a variety of pottery products on display (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The Chu Dau Pottery Showroom with a variety of pottery products on display (Photo: VNP/VNA)
VNP/VNA
Located in Vinh Phuc province, 45km north of Hanoi, Huong Canh retains its 300-year-old ceramic and pottery craft despite the influx of modernity.
Established more than 500 years ago, from the Ly dynasty, experiencing many ups and downs along the way, now, Bat Trang pottery products are still highly appreciated for their quality, designs and types.
OR QUICK LOGIN
Forgot Password?
Confirmation Code