Thien Mon Dao honors Vietnam’s martial arts

On the side of the Day river, Du Xa Thuong village in Hanoi's Ung Hoa district is home to a famous traditional martial art, Thien Mon Dao, which first appeared during the dynasty of King Dinh Tien Hoang (968-979).
A counter-fighting practice in preparation for a festival at Thien Mon Dao martial arts school (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Thien Mon Dao offers various training programs for people of all ages (Photo: VNP/VNA)
A tiegong practice session at Thien Mon Dao martial arts school (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Practice sessions help students become energetic people (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Master Nguyen Khac Phan instructs his students (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Master Nguyen Khac Phan shows a young student how to create force in fighting (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Master Nguyen Khac Phan helps a student to practice (Photo: VNP/VNA)
A counter-fighting practice session at Thien Mon Dao (Photo: VNP/VNA)
A practice session at the martial arts school (Photo: VNP/VNA)
A martial arts ethics session at the martial arts school (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Thien Mon Dao’s qigong performances at martial arts festivals always impress the audience (Photo: VNP/VNA)
