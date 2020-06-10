Traffic wardens work hard under the scorching sun

Despite the boiling heat these days, traffic wardens remain on duty to regulate traffic flows in the capital city of Hanoi.

The capital is enduring a prolonged heat wave this summer, with midday outdoor temperatures sometimes reaching nearly 50 degrees Celsius. Des[ite the intense heat, traffic wardens work hard to maintain traffic order on major streets.

It is noticeable that when road users wear sun protective clothing, traffic wardens only put on their daily uniform.

Like many other forces, working in such a harsh weather condition is a normal occurrence for us, says captain Le Van Loi of No6 Traffic Police.

The most important thing is to ensure smooth traffic flow at key T-junctions or roundabouts, says captain Loi.

These bottles of drinking water are indispensable for on-duty wardens during their shift.

As Vietnam is launching a crackdown campaign against traffic law violations, the traffic police are still strengthening inspection and patrol to ensure traffic safety.

Though outside temperature hoovers around 39 degrees Celsius at 4.30pm on June 10, this female traffic warden was standing at the Trang Tien – Hang Bai intersection to regulate the flow.

We have no choice but to work under such a scorching heat to regulate the flow, especially at rush hours, says First Lieutenant Nguyen Thi Thuy Dung of No. 1 Traffic Police.

Traffic wardens work on shifts at rush hours from 6 to 8am and from 2 to 6pm

VOV