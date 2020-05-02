Trang An landscape complex packed with tourists during public holidays

With National Reunification day taking place on April 30 followed by International Labour Day on May 1, tourists have been enjoying the public holidays by heading to the Trang An landscape complex in Ninh Binh.

After being closed temporarily to prevent the spread of the COVID-19, all tourist sites throughout Ninh Binh province simultaneously reopened in order to welcome visitors from April 28. However, they had not welcomed many holidaymakers until the start of the public holidays

International Labour Day on May 1 was particularly popular with crowds of tourists visiting the Trang An landscape complex

Tourists were waiting to be served at the ticket counter. With the country recording no fresh COVID-19 cases for half a month, local people feel far more secure when heading out to crowded places

Aside from regular spraying disinfectant throughout the site, the management board of the Trang An landscape complex has arranged hand sanitiser to be put at the entrance of the tourist site, while all tourists must have their body temperature measured at the ticket counter.

In addition to these added regulations, tourists are now required to fill in medical declaration forms.

As a result of the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic, the number of visitors to the site during this year’s public holidays has fallen significantly in comparison to last year

Boat owners at the Trang An landscape complex put on approximately 400 boats for tourists on April 30, with the number of visitors almost doubling on May 1.

Visitors to the site are also required to don face masks throughout the trip

Other attractions in the area such as Hang Mua mountain are also packed with tourists.

Visitors are snapping photos on the top of Hang Mua mountain.

