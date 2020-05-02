Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
03/05/2020 12:02:47 (GMT +7)
Go
 
PHOTOS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Trang An landscape complex packed with tourists during public holidays

 
 
03/05/2020    11:46 GMT+7

With National Reunification day taking place on April 30 followed by International Labour Day on May 1, tourists have been enjoying the public holidays by heading to the Trang An landscape complex in Ninh Binh.

trang an landscape complex packed with tourists during public holidays hinh 1

After being closed temporarily to prevent the spread of the COVID-19, all tourist sites throughout Ninh Binh province simultaneously reopened in order to welcome visitors from April 28. However, they had not welcomed many holidaymakers until the start of the public holidays

trang an landscape complex packed with tourists during public holidays hinh 2

International Labour Day on May 1 was particularly popular with crowds of tourists visiting the Trang An landscape complex

trang an landscape complex packed with tourists during public holidays hinh 3

Tourists were waiting to be served at the ticket counter. With the country recording no fresh COVID-19 cases for half a month, local people feel far more secure when heading out to crowded places

trang an landscape complex packed with tourists during public holidays hinh 4

Tourists were waiting to be served at the ticket counter. With the country recording no fresh COVID-19 cases for half a month, local people feel far more secure when heading out to crowded places

trang an landscape complex packed with tourists during public holidays hinh 5

trang an landscape complex packed with tourists during public holidays hinh 6

Aside from regular spraying disinfectant throughout the site, the management board of the Trang An landscape complex has arranged hand sanitiser to be put at the entrance of the tourist site, while all tourists must have their body temperature measured at the ticket counter.

trang an landscape complex packed with tourists during public holidays hinh 7

In addition to these added regulations, tourists are now required to fill in medical declaration forms.

trang an landscape complex packed with tourists during public holidays hinh 8

As a result of the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic, the number of visitors to the site during this year’s public holidays has fallen significantly in comparison to last year

trang an landscape complex packed with tourists during public holidays hinh 9
 

Boat owners at the Trang An landscape complex put on approximately 400 boats for tourists on April 30, with the number of visitors almost doubling on May 1.

trang an landscape complex packed with tourists during public holidays hinh 10

Visitors to the site are also required to don face masks throughout the trip

trang an landscape complex packed with tourists during public holidays hinh 11

trang an landscape complex packed with tourists during public holidays hinh 12

trang an landscape complex packed with tourists during public holidays hinh 13

trang an landscape complex packed with tourists during public holidays hinh 14

Other attractions in the area such as Hang Mua mountain are also packed with tourists.

trang an landscape complex packed with tourists during public holidays hinh 15

Visitors are snapping photos on the top of Hang Mua mountain.

VOV

Foreign tourists experience farming life in Trang An

Foreign tourists experience farming life in Trang An

Eco-tours that guarantee full immersion in the agricultural lifestyle of rural Vietnam have attracted more visitors to Trang An tourist site in the northern province of Ninh Binh.

Dich Long cave and pagoda complex in Ninh Binh

Dich Long cave and pagoda complex in Ninh Binh

Dich Long cave and pagoda complex is located near National Highway 1A in Gia Thanh commune, Gia Vien district, Ninh Binh province.

 
 

Other News

.
Unique festivals in Southwestern region
Unique festivals in Southwestern region
PHOTOSicon  2 giờ trước 

The Southwestern region in Vietnam is well-known for a number of typical traditional festivals, including Sene Dolta, Ok Om Bok and Chol Chnam Thmay.

Grey-shanked douc langurs on Son Tra peninsula
Grey-shanked douc langurs on Son Tra peninsula
PHOTOSicon  5 giờ trước 

Visiting Son Tra Peninsula these days, holidaymakers have the chance to see with their own eyes the everyday life of grey-shanked douc langurs – one of the world’s critically endangered primates.

Cuc Phuong park home to rare turtles
Cuc Phuong park home to rare turtles
PHOTOSicon  22 giờ trước 

Located at the Cuc Phuong National Park, the Cuc Phuong Turtle Conservation Centre is home to 1,700 individuals representing Vietnam's 22 native and rare species.

Thousands flock to beach after social distancing rules ease
Thousands flock to beach after social distancing rules ease
PHOTOSicon  02/05/2020 

A large number of tourists have flocked to Sam Son Beach in the northern province of Thanh Hoa for the holiday after the social distancing rules for virus prevention are relaxed.

National Reunification Day celebrated across Vietnam
National Reunification Day celebrated across Vietnam
PHOTOSicon  01/05/2020 

A solemn flag raising ceremony was held on April 30 in Ba Dinh square in Hanoi to commemorate the 45th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification (April 30, 1975 – April 30, 2020).

Thien Mon Dao honors Vietnam’s martial arts
Thien Mon Dao honors Vietnam’s martial arts
PHOTOSicon  01/05/2020 

On the side of the Day river, Du Xa Thuong village in Hanoi's Ung Hoa district is home to a famous traditional martial art, Thien Mon Dao, which first appeared during the dynasty of King Dinh Tien Hoang (968-979).

A village with fairy scenes
A village with fairy scenes
PHOTOSicon  01/05/2020 

Home to century-old houses surrounded by mossy rock fences, Loc Yen village in Quang Nam central province is called the land of fairies.

Hanoi colourful during country's Reunification day
Hanoi colourful during country's Reunification day
PHOTOSicon  30/04/2020 

Many streets of Hanoi have been decorated with flags, banners and slogans to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and national Reunification Day (April 30).

Commercial centres remain quiet in Hanoi, HCM City after re-opening
Commercial centres remain quiet in Hanoi, HCM City after re-opening
PHOTOSicon  28/04/2020 

Commercial hubs based in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City appear generally deserted following the decision by local authorities to allow them to re-open after the easing of social distancing came into place from April 23.

A closer look at a quarantine area for COVID-19 patients
A closer look at a quarantine area for COVID-19 patients
PHOTOSicon  28/04/2020 

Frontline medical experts working at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases (NHTD) have been working tirelessly as they strive to provide care and treatment for patients with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Ke Go Lake, a charming green oasis in the land of Ha Tinh
Ke Go Lake, a charming green oasis in the land of Ha Tinh
PHOTOSicon  28/04/2020 

Located within the immense forest and mountain area in Ha Tinh and holding a poetic and peaceful beauty, Ke Go Lake has been long established as an ecotourism destination that attracts many tourists from near and far.

Hanoians return to West Lake in droves amid COVID-19 threat
Hanoians return to West Lake in droves amid COVID-19 threat
PHOTOSicon  27/04/2020 

With social distancing measures starting to be relaxed, hordes of local people have begun to flock to West Lake in Hanoi despite the government’s continual ban on large gatherings to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

Can Tho welcomes opening of first VND0 supermarket
Can Tho welcomes opening of first VND0 supermarket
PHOTOSicon  27/04/2020 

The Students Association and Youth Union of Can Tho debuted the first-ever VND0 supermarket on April 26 to assist underprivileged people who have been negatively impacted by the novel coronavirus epidemic.

COVID-19: Post-restriction night markets open again in Hanoi
COVID-19: Post-restriction night markets open again in Hanoi
PHOTOSicon  27/04/2020 

Life has been injected back into night markets throughout the capital city following the decision by authorities in Hanoi to ease social distancing from April 23.

WHO, UK certify Vietnam’s COVID-19 test kit
WHO, UK certify Vietnam’s COVID-19 test kit
PHOTOSicon  27/04/2020 

The World Health Organisation (WHO)'s medical product evaluation agency has sent a letter informing the certification of the SARS-CoV-2 testing kit LightPower iVA SARS-CoV-2 1st RT-rPCR.

Noi Bai airport furthers preventive measures amid Covid-19
Noi Bai airport furthers preventive measures amid Covid-19
PHOTOSicon  27/04/2020 

After two days of the Government’s decision to ease social distancing while continuing measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 epidemic in the new context, preventive measures have been strictly implemented at the Noi Bai Airport.

Lotus flowers in full bloom in Quang Tri province
Lotus flowers in full bloom in Quang Tri province
PHOTOSicon  27/04/2020 

As April sets in lotus blossoms reveal their most brilliant beauty in the central province of Quang Tri.

Ninh Thuan farmers face severe drought
Ninh Thuan farmers face severe drought
PHOTOSicon  27/04/2020 

Thousands of households in the central province of Ninh Thuan have been facing a shortage of fresh water due to severe and prolonged drought.

Co Loa Citadel - ideal destination for tourists
Co Loa Citadel - ideal destination for tourists
PHOTOSicon  27/04/2020 

Co Loa Citadel, about 20 km to the north of today’s Hanoi, is not only a lively evidence of the ancient Vietnamese people’s tradition in their struggle against invaders to defend the country, but also an ideal destination for tourists.

Restaurants implement measures to combat COVID-19
Restaurants implement measures to combat COVID-19
PHOTOSicon  26/04/2020 

With the opening of eateries and cafes in Hanoi, many establishments have set out a range of policies aimed at preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 