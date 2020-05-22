Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Travel website offers key reasons to visit Ho Chi Minh City

 
 
25/05/2020    06:36 GMT+7

Culture Trip, a leading travel website from the UK, has published an article outlining 11 reasons why tourists should visit Ho Chi Minh City.

travel website offers key reasons to visit ho chi minh city hinh 1

Exhilarating and a bit on the wild side, Ho Chi Minh City has flourished into one of the crown jewels of Southeast Asia’s tourism industry, Sam Roth writes in an article featured on the Culture Trip.

travel website offers key reasons to visit ho chi minh city hinh 2

Cheap bear: A stroll down any street around the southern city will allow guests to discover small plastic chairs on the sidewalk. Anyone can pull up a seat alongside the locals and enjoy some of the world’s cheapest beer, with a bottle of Saigon or 333 priced around VND10,000, equivalent to US$0.5.

travel website offers key reasons to visit ho chi minh city hinh 3

Complex food: From phở to bún bò Huế, banh xeo, and bánh mì, the delicacies of Ho Chi Minh City prove to be limitless. Travelers can ditch brick and mortar establishments, and grab a bite at one of the city’s famed street food eateries to enjoy a more authentic feel.

travel website offers key reasons to visit ho chi minh city hinh 4

Vietnamese coffee is world renowned, and in Ho Chi Minh City it’s difficult to walk more than 50 feet without stumbling upon a cafe. Guests are encouraged to order a Ca Phe Sua Da, or iced milk coffee, and taste some of the most delicious coffee that money can buy.

travel website offers key reasons to visit ho chi minh city hinh 5

The stunning transformation: With an array of newly-built skyscrapers constantly jockeying to be the city’s tallest building, Ho Chi Minh City is bursting with development. Buildings, bars, restaurants, and parks are opening at such an incredible pace that it can be challenging to keep up. The southern metropolis allows new arrivals to witness change and evolution in front of your own eyes.

travel website offers key reasons to visit ho chi minh city hinh 6

The neighbourhoods: Ho Chi Minh City is made up of various neighbourhoods. From wide, tree-blessed boulevards to tiny, labyrinthine-like alleys, each of the city’s areas has its own unique style.

travel website offers key reasons to visit ho chi minh city hinh 7
 

Rooftop bars: After a day of exploring amid the inescapable Vietnamese heat, there is nothing better than relaxing with a cold drink in hand. If a glass of beer on the street isn’t for you, then visitors can sample one of the city’s many rooftop bars. A cocktail or beer enjoyed from a height will generally cost slightly more, with prices between VND100,000 and VND200,000, equivalent to US$5 and US$10, but the views alone are worth it.

travel website offers key reasons to visit ho chi minh city hinh 8

Bui Vien is the city’s backpacker street. One fun activity is spending a night bar hopping beneath the neon lights and soaking up the atmosphere.

travel website offers key reasons to visit ho chi minh city hinh 9

Motorbikes: Ho Chi Minh City is home to some 10 million motorbikes buzzing through the streets, more than any other city in the world. Guests can spend hours sitting and watching the organised chaos unfold.

travel website offers key reasons to visit ho chi minh city hinh 10

Markets: The vast majority of travelers only stop by those located centrally, such as the sprawling Ben Thanh Market. But in order to avoid hassle caused by touts, it is advised that visitors head elsewhere. You can purchase textiles in Tan Dinh, pick up lots of spices in Chinatown, or immerse oneself in a neighbourhood street market like Vo Duy Ninh in Binh Thanh.

travel website offers key reasons to visit ho chi minh city hinh 11

Most notably, Ho Chi Minh City represents great value for money and can be considered a cheap travel destination. Whilst boasting an array of high-end bars and stores, the vast majority of the city is cheap. Travelers can spend a full day exploring, eating, drinking, and shopping and still spend less than US$20.

travel website offers key reasons to visit ho chi minh city hinh 12

The action: The economic boom has given rise to a noticeable vibrancy that permeates from every part of the city. As soon as visitors arrive at the airport, there’s a feeling of being part of something special.

Theculturetrip.com/VOV

 
 

