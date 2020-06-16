Unique Vietnam Press Museum to be inaugurated this week

A number of rare items and documents which mark significant events in the history of the Vietnamese revolutionary press are set to be showcased to guests at the first-ever Vietnam Press Museum in Hanoi when it opens on June 19.

The inauguration of the Vietnam Press Museum will celebrate the 95th anniversary of the Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day on June 21.

Tran Kim Hoa, director of the Vietnam Press Museum, says the museum has been able to collect 20,000 items and documents that reflect significant events happening throughout the history of the country’s press.

The museum spans a total area of 1,500 square metres and has been divided into five areas in an attempt to display items and documents that originate from different historical periods.

Each area representing a different era possesses its own highlight items. The area that shows history from the 1945 to 1954 period features an image of President Ho Chi Minh making the Declaration of Independence at Ba Dinh Square in Hanoi on September 2, 1945.

The museum has been launched by the Vietnam Journalists Association to preserve valuable items and documents that have been published through the Vietnamese press in previous years and decades.

The project to initiate the Vietnam Press Museum was first granted approval by the Prime Minister back on August 21, 2014, and was due to feature three major components, including a museum display component, an exhibition and material collection component, along with a recruitment and training component.

A ceremony aimed at announcing the Prime Minister’s decision to establish the Vietnam Press Museum was first held on August 16, 2017.

Between August 2014 and July 2017, the management board of the museum have been making concerted efforts to collect a rich variety of resources and materials.

At present, over 20,000 exhibits and materials have been successfully gathered and put into the museum. Of the total, around 700 are rare items and materials which reflect some of the significant events that have occurred during the nation’s press history.

The digital technology used by the Vietnamese press throughout the years is also being exhibited.

As many as 26 movies which serve to introduce viewers to the history of the Vietnamese press and a number of outstanding journalists are going to be screened for members of the public.

Visitors have the chance to search for information in various documents and photos by using modern equipment.

