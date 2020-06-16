Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Unique Vietnam Press Museum to be inaugurated this week

 
 
16/06/2020    19:49 GMT+7

A number of rare items and documents which mark significant events in the history of the Vietnamese revolutionary press are set to be showcased to guests at the first-ever Vietnam Press Museum in Hanoi when it opens on June 19.

unique vietnam press museum to be inaugurated on june 19 hinh 1

The inauguration of the Vietnam Press Museum will celebrate the 95th anniversary of the Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day on June 21.

unique vietnam press museum to be inaugurated on june 19 hinh 2

Tran Kim Hoa, director of the Vietnam Press Museum, says the museum has been able to collect 20,000 items and documents that reflect significant events happening throughout the history of the country’s press.

unique vietnam press museum to be inaugurated on june 19 hinh 3

The museum spans a total area of 1,500 square metres and has been divided into five areas in an attempt to display items and documents that originate from different historical periods.

unique vietnam press museum to be inaugurated on june 19 hinh 4

unique vietnam press museum to be inaugurated on june 19 hinh 5

Each area representing a different era possesses its own highlight items. The area that shows history from the 1945 to 1954 period features an image of President Ho Chi Minh making the Declaration of Independence at Ba Dinh Square in Hanoi on September 2, 1945.

unique vietnam press museum to be inaugurated on june 19 hinh 6

The museum has been launched by the Vietnam Journalists Association to preserve valuable items and documents that have been published through the Vietnamese press in previous years and decades.

unique vietnam press museum to be inaugurated on june 19 hinh 7

The project to initiate the Vietnam Press Museum was first granted approval by the Prime Minister back on August 21, 2014, and was due to feature three major components, including a museum display component, an exhibition and material collection component, along with a recruitment and training component.

unique vietnam press museum to be inaugurated on june 19 hinh 8

unique vietnam press museum to be inaugurated on june 19 hinh 9

A ceremony aimed at announcing the Prime Minister’s decision to establish the Vietnam Press Museum was first held on August 16, 2017.

unique vietnam press museum to be inaugurated on june 19 hinh 10

Between August 2014 and July 2017, the management board of the museum have been making concerted efforts to collect a rich variety of resources and materials.

unique vietnam press museum to be inaugurated on june 19 hinh 11
 

At present, over 20,000 exhibits and materials have been successfully gathered and put into the museum. Of the total, around 700 are rare items and materials which reflect some of the significant events that have occurred during the nation’s press history.

unique vietnam press museum to be inaugurated on june 19 hinh 12

The digital technology used by the Vietnamese press throughout the years is also being exhibited.

unique vietnam press museum to be inaugurated on june 19 hinh 13

unique vietnam press museum to be inaugurated on june 19 hinh 14

unique vietnam press museum to be inaugurated on june 19 hinh 15

unique vietnam press museum to be inaugurated on june 19 hinh 16

unique vietnam press museum to be inaugurated on june 19 hinh 17

unique vietnam press museum to be inaugurated on june 19 hinh 18

As many as 26 movies which serve to introduce viewers to the history of the Vietnamese press and a number of outstanding journalists are going to be screened for members of the public.

unique vietnam press museum to be inaugurated on june 19 hinh 19

unique vietnam press museum to be inaugurated on june 19 hinh 20

Visitors have the chance to search for information in various documents and photos by using modern equipment.

VOV

 
 

