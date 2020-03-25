Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
28/03/2020 15:23:34 (GMT +7)
Go
 
PHOTOS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnamese celebrities call on people stay at home to combat COVID-19

 
 
28/03/2020    15:16 GMT+7

Actress Ngo Thanh Van has joined with beauty queens H’Hen Nie and Khanh Van as part of a group of celebrities encouraging people to stay at home as a means of fighting the potential spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

vietnamese celebrities call on people stay at home to combat covid-19 hinh 1

H’Hen Nie, a Top 5 finisher at Miss Universe 2018, returns to her hometown in Buon Ma Thuot city as a safety precaution to reduce the risk of catching the COVID-19. She writes a message in the ethnic Ede language, Vietnamese, and English, calling on people nationwide to remain at home.

vietnamese celebrities call on people stay at home to combat covid-19 hinh 2

She snaps a photograph with her family to post alongside her encouraging message of solidarity for people throughout the country to unite in the battle against the epidemic.

vietnamese celebrities call on people stay at home to combat covid-19 hinh 3

H’Hen Nie encourages all people to live happily, enjoy a nutritious diet, and do plenty of exercise to have good health in the fight against the COVID-19.

vietnamese celebrities call on people stay at home to combat covid-19 hinh 4

Khanh Van, Miss Universe Vietnam 2019, joins with her parents to share the words “We will stay at home for you”.

 
vietnamese celebrities call on people stay at home to combat covid-19 hinh 5

Actress Ngo Thanh Van is currently in her hometown in Tra Vinh province. She says, “I stay home for Ruby and Emily”, calling on people to remain at home for the sake of future generations.

vietnamese celebrities call on people stay at home to combat covid-19 hinh 6

Actor Tuan Tran urges people to stay at home as a means of protecting the nation and preventing the further spread of COVID-19 epidemic.

vietnamese celebrities call on people stay at home to combat covid-19 hinh 7

Emcee Quang Bao shares a message urging all people to stay at home.

Facebook/Instagram/VOV

 
 

Other News

.
COVID-19: Hundreds of planes park in deserted Noi Bai International Airport
COVID-19: Hundreds of planes park in deserted Noi Bai International Airport
PHOTOSicon  27/03/2020 

Hundreds of aircraft have crammed themselves into the parking area of a deserted Noi Bai Airport as the travel restrictions caused by COVID-19 has seen tourism activities come to a halt and the majority of flights cancelled.

Hanoi streets left deserted after business closures
Hanoi streets left deserted after business closures
PHOTOSicon  4 giờ trước 

Many streets in the capital city of Hanoi have become quiet after the city's authorities requested the temporary closure of all business and entertaiment services till April 5 to prevent the further spread of coronavirus.

Hanoi streets left deserted after business closures
Hanoi streets left deserted after business closures
PHOTOSicon  27/03/2020 

Many streets in Hanoi have become quiet after the city's authorities requested the temporary closure of all business and entertaiment services till April 5 to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

Many restaurants in Hanoi still open despite ban due to Covid-19 spread
Many restaurants in Hanoi still open despite ban due to Covid-19 spread
SOCIETYicon  27/03/2020 

Many restaurants in Hanoi are still open, ignoring the local authorities’ ban for Covid-19 prevention.

Co Thon Village in Buon Ma Thuot city
Co Thon Village in Buon Ma Thuot city
PHOTOSicon  26/03/2020 

Co Thon village in Dak Lak is not only the ideal destination for tourists thanks to its reputation as the king village of the Central highlands’ coffee production, but also the symbol for the typical Vietnamese village.

FPT University dorm readies to house 2,000 quarantined people
FPT University dorm readies to house 2,000 quarantined people
PHOTOSicon  25/03/2020 

Dormitories of FPT High school and FPT University in Hoa Lac, Hanoi are ready to house 2,000 quarantined people

Manhole covers in Hanoi showcase hidden art exhibition
Manhole covers in Hanoi showcase hidden art exhibition
PHOTOSicon  25/03/2020 

A range of ceramic artworks have been placed on manhole covers around Trang Tien and Dinh Tien Hoang streets in Hoan Kiem district of Hanoi, with plenty of passers-by taking an interest in the pieces.

Hail causes damage in Dien Bien province
Hail causes damage in Dien Bien province
PHOTOSicon  23/03/2020 

Hail caused damage in several communes in the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien on March 22.

COVID-19: People line up for registration at Hanoi quarantine area
COVID-19: People line up for registration at Hanoi quarantine area
PHOTOSicon  22/03/2020 

Hanoi authorities have set up a large-scale quarantine area in Hoang Mai district to receive people from COVID-19 hit countries, in an attempt to halt virus infection to the community.

Hanoi hospital under scrutiny after COVID-19 infection
Hanoi hospital under scrutiny after COVID-19 infection
PHOTOSicon  22/03/2020 

Bach Mai, one of Vietnam’s leading general hospitals, has moved to strictly monitor its services after two of its workers tested positive for the novel coronavirus two days ago.

Hanoi student dormitories transformed into isolation areas
Hanoi student dormitories transformed into isolation areas
PHOTOSicon  22/03/2020 

Thousands of students in Hanoi have left their dormitories in order to provide quarantine areas for people returning the country from areas hit by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Stunning red silk cotton trees spotted around old pagoda
Stunning red silk cotton trees spotted around old pagoda
PHOTOSicon  22/03/2020 

Situated on the outskirts of Hanoi, Thay pagoda is usually blessed with picturesque scenery throughout March due to the sight of a red vibrant colour coming from the blossoming silk cotton trees.

Abandoned hospital in Hanoi turned into Covid-19 quarantine area
Abandoned hospital in Hanoi turned into Covid-19 quarantine area
PHOTOSicon  22/03/2020 

A hospital in Hanoi’s Me Linh District which has been left idle for many years are being restored to serve as a quarantine area for Covid-19 response work.

Hanoi streets adorned with Ban flowers in full bloom
Hanoi streets adorned with Ban flowers in full bloom
TRAVELicon  22/03/2020 

With Ban blossoms coming into full bloom around mid-March, the streets of Hanoi are starting to become coloured by the delicate pink flowers which are reminiscent of orchids.

COVID-19 isolation area set up close to Tan Son Nhat Int’l Airport
COVID-19 isolation area set up close to Tan Son Nhat Int’l Airport
PHOTOSicon  22/03/2020 

An isolation area aimed at receiving Vietnamese expats and foreign arrivals from places affected by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has been set up near Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City.

Van Don Airport receives Vietnamese expats from COVID-19-hit areas
Van Don Airport receives Vietnamese expats from COVID-19-hit areas
PHOTOSicon  22/03/2020 

Van Don International Airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh on March 18 welcomed a flight carrying a total of 43 Vietnamese nationals from Indonesia.

Commercial centres deserted in Hanoi amidst COVID-19 fears
Commercial centres deserted in Hanoi amidst COVID-19 fears
PHOTOSicon  22/03/2020 

With fears surrounding the potential spread of COVID-19 gripping Hanoi, the majority of commercial centres located in the capital have been increasingly quiet in recent days with local people cautious about going outside.

Lockdown on Hanoi’s Covid-19-hit area lifted
Lockdown on Hanoi’s Covid-19-hit area lifted
PHOTOSicon  22/03/2020 

The quarantine imposed on Truc Bach Street in Hanoi has been removed after 14 days.

COVID-19: Noi Bai tightens medical control over passengers on entry
COVID-19: Noi Bai tightens medical control over passengers on entry
PHOTOSicon  19/03/2020 

Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi has intensified the control over the entry of passengers as part of measures to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2).

Hanoi restaurant uses flycams to serve customers
Hanoi restaurant uses flycams to serve customers
PHOTOSicon  19/03/2020 

A restaurant in Hanoi is using flycams to serve customers to mitigate Covid-19 infection risk.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 