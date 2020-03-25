Vietnamese celebrities call on people stay at home to combat COVID-19

Actress Ngo Thanh Van has joined with beauty queens H’Hen Nie and Khanh Van as part of a group of celebrities encouraging people to stay at home as a means of fighting the potential spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

H’Hen Nie, a Top 5 finisher at Miss Universe 2018, returns to her hometown in Buon Ma Thuot city as a safety precaution to reduce the risk of catching the COVID-19. She writes a message in the ethnic Ede language, Vietnamese, and English, calling on people nationwide to remain at home.

She snaps a photograph with her family to post alongside her encouraging message of solidarity for people throughout the country to unite in the battle against the epidemic.

H’Hen Nie encourages all people to live happily, enjoy a nutritious diet, and do plenty of exercise to have good health in the fight against the COVID-19.

Khanh Van, Miss Universe Vietnam 2019, joins with her parents to share the words “We will stay at home for you”.

Actress Ngo Thanh Van is currently in her hometown in Tra Vinh province. She says, “I stay home for Ruby and Emily”, calling on people to remain at home for the sake of future generations.

Actor Tuan Tran urges people to stay at home as a means of protecting the nation and preventing the further spread of COVID-19 epidemic.

Emcee Quang Bao shares a message urging all people to stay at home.

Facebook/Instagram/VOV