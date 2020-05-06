Visiting the nation’s most easterly point at dawn

Mui Doi, known as the Doi Cape in English, serves as an attractive destination for adventurous tourists, with visiting the site to enjoy the sunrise proving to be an interesting suggestion for visitors.

Mui Doi located in Hon Gom peninsula of Van Thanh commune in Van Ninh district of Khanh Hoa province, is considered to be the country’s most easterly point.

The name Mui Doi, double capes, has been given to the site due to its two rocky promontories that lead to the sea. Close to the site is situated a small island named Hon Dau, roughly 100km from Nha Trang.

Mui Doi can be found around 40km from Mui Dien and boasts a beautiful natural landscape that is made up of numerous spectacular pieces of rock, serving to create two attractive tourist destinations.

In order to get to Mui Doi, travelers must first cross 10km of desert.

Tourists can choose to travel to the site either by land or by sea, with both options offering the chance to discover the beauty of the surrounding landscape.

Many consider 5am to be the best time to head to the site and enjoy the sunrise.

