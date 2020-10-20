10th session of 14th National Assembly opens

The 10th session of the 14th tenure of the National Assembly kicked off on October 20. It is scheduled to last for nineteen and a half days.
|Party, State leader Nguyen Phu Trong, leaders, former leaders of the Party and State attend the opening ceremony of the 10th session of the 14th National Assembly. (Photo: VNA)
|An overview of the opening ceremony of the 10th session of the 14th National Assembly (Photo: VNA)
|National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan and NA deputies spend a moment of silence to pay tribute to late Major General Nguyen Van Man, deputy commander-in-chief of Military Zone 4, NA deputy of the 14th NA, who lost his lives in a rescue mission in the central region recently (Photo: VNA)
The 10th session of the 14th-tenure National Assembly (NA) is scheduled to open on October 20 and last for 19 days, with both online and face-to-face meetings, NA Secretary General and Chairman of the NA Office Nguyen Hanh Phuc has said.
