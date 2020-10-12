17th Party Congress of Hanoi kicks off

The 17th Congress of Hanoi’s Party organisation for the 2020-2025 tenure opened on October 12 morning, with the participation of 497 official delegates representing over 450,000 Party members across the capital city.

The presidum of the 17th Congress of Hanoi’s Party organisation, which opens on October 12 (Photo: VNA)

Those attending the opening session included Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong, former Party General Secretary Nong Duc Manh, former President Truong Tan Sang, National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, and former NA Chairman Nguyen Van An.

In his opening remarks, Politburo member and Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Vuong Dinh Hue said the 17th municipal Party Congress is a political event of special importance that attracts the attention of the Party Central Committee and people nationwide.

Hanoi is the heart of Vietnam, the country’s political and administrative centre, and a big hub for culture, science, education, economic activities and international transactions, he noted, citing the Party and State leader Nguyen Phu Trong as saying that the municipal Party congress must be a role model in all aspects and a substantive success.

Hue added the Party organisation, administration and people of Hanoi are determined to hold a successful congress, thus creating new momentum and fundamental improvements in all spheres so that the capital will develop faster and more sustainably and live up to expectations of the Party Central Committee, the local Party organisation and populace, and people across the country.

At the event, Ngo Thi Thanh Hang, member of the Party Central Committee and Standing Vice Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee, delivered the 16th-tenure municipal Party Committee’s political report submitted to the city’s 17th Party Congress.

The congress is scheduled to last through October 13./.VNA