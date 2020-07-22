Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
22/07/2020 18:59:19 (GMT +7)
25 years of joining ASEAN: Vietnam is on the path of integration

22/07/2020    18:51 GMT+7

The comprehensive and extensive integration into ASEAN is a way for Vietnam to actively participate in global integration.

25 years of joining ASEAN: Vietnam is on the path of integration

The 16th ASEAN Summit - the first ASEAN Summit in 2010 with the overall theme 'Towards the ASEAN Community: From Vision to Action' ends successfully with many important documents passed, Hanoi, April 9, 2010 (Photo: VNA)

25 years of joining ASEAN: Vietnam is on the path of integration


Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung, Defense Minister Phung Quang Thanh pose for a group photo with heads of delegations to the opening ceremony of the First ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMM+), Hanoi, October 12, 2010 (Photo: VNA)

25 years of joining ASEAN: Vietnam is on the path of integration



A retreat session of the 17th ASEAN Summit in Hanoi, October 28, 2010. This year marks the first time Vietnam has become ASEAN Chair (Photo: VNA)

25 years of joining ASEAN: Vietnam is on the path of integration



Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung and ASEAN leaders sign the Bali Declaration on ASEAN Community in a Global Community of Nations at the 19th ASEAN Summit, Indonesia, November 17, 2011. The Declaration affirms the determination and commitment of ASEAN countries to build a stance and common viewpoint in cooperating in dealing with global issues and enhancing ASEAN's role in international mechanisms (Photo: VNA)

25 years of joining ASEAN: Vietnam is on the path of integration


Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung and heads of delegations to the 6th East Asia Summit, Bali, Indonesia, November 19, 2011 (Photo: VNA)

25 years of joining ASEAN: Vietnam is on the path of integration



On January 9, 2013, Mr. Le Luong Minh officially took office as Secretary General of ASEAN (Photo: VNA)

25 years of joining ASEAN: Vietnam is on the path of integration


From September 14 to 15, 2013, the 6th Senior Officials Meeting (SOM) and the 9th Joint Working Group Meeting on the Implementation of the 'Declaration on Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea' (DOC) were held in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province (China). Deputy Foreign Minister Pham Quang Vinh led a Vietnamese delegation to the events (Photo: VNA)

25 years of joining ASEAN: Vietnam is on the path of integration


2015 marks 20 years of Vietnam's accession to ASEAN. In photo: Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung attends the opening ceremony of the 26th ASEAN Summit, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, April 27, 2015 (Photo: VNA)

 
25 years of joining ASEAN: Vietnam is on the path of integration


Leaders of 10 ASEAN nations sign the 2015 Kuala Lumpur Declaration on The Establishment of The ASEAN Community, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, November 22, 2015 (Photo: VNA)

25 years of joining ASEAN: Vietnam is on the path of integration



General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong talks with President Barack Obama at the White House, Washington D.C., July 7, 2015, during the former's official visit to the United States from July 6-10, 2015 (Photo: VNA)

EU mobilises over $900 million to help ASEAN battle COVID-19

EU mobilises over $900 million to help ASEAN battle COVID-19

The European Union has mobilised a "Team Europe" package of over 800 million EUR (920 million USD) to support ASEAN nation in the fight against COVID-19.  

Building ASEAN Community remains top priority: Senior ASEAN officials

Building ASEAN Community remains top priority: Senior ASEAN officials

Successfully building the ASEAN Community continues to be a top priority of the bloc despite the difficulties and challenges posed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, 

 
 

MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY  3 giờ trước 

Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh has expressed concerns over the recent complicated developments over the East Sea with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Tuesday.

POLITICS  4 giờ trước 

Vietnam is an invaluable member of the ASEAN Community and has actively shepherded a number of important initiatives and led efforts that continue to enrich the ASEAN agenda and experience, 

POLITICS  7 giờ trước 

Vietnam and New Zealand have renewed their Strategic Engagement Plan on Education for the period from 2020 to 2023.

POLITICS  4 giờ trước 

Online high-level talks between Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern, 

MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY  4 giờ trước 

The Brunei Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Brunei Darussalam) has reaffirmed its commitment to the maintenance of peace, stability and prosperity in the region.

POLITICS  8 giờ trước 

The European Union has mobilised a "Team Europe" package of over 800 million EUR (920 million USD) to support ASEAN nation in the fight against COVID-19.

POLITICS  7 giờ trước 

Vietnam and China defined major tasks in the time ahead to beef up their comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership in a sustainable way, 

POLITICS  21/07/2020 

Ambassador Walpita Gamage Sampath Prasanna sends a message to Việt Nam News readers to celebrate 50th anniversary of friendship between Vietnam and Sri Lanka.

POLITICS  8 giờ trước 

The ASEAN Regional Forum Senior Officials' Meeting (ARF SOM) was held via video conference on July 21 under the chair of Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung.

POLITICS  21/07/2020 

China, Japan and the Republic of Korea (RoK) affirmed their support for ASEAN's initiatives in promoting co-operation to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic at an online meeting of ASEAN+3 Senior Officials' Meeting on Monday.

POLITICS  21/07/2020 

The Party Central Committee's Inspection Commission issued an announcement on July 20 about the outcomes of its 46th session from July 15-17 under the chair of Secretary of the Party Central Committee and its head Tran Cam Tu.

POLITICS  21/07/2020 

In Vietnam's capacity as the ASEAN Chair, Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung on July 20 chaired an online inter-sectoral meeting of ASEAN senior officials to discuss orientations to building post-2025 ASEAN Community Vision.

POLITICS  21/07/2020 

President Donald Trump has threatened to send more federal law enforcement officers to major US cities to control ongoing protests.

POLITICS  21/07/2020 

Nguyen Quoc Dung, Deputy Foreign Minister and head of SOM ASEAN of Vietnam, as the Chair of the ASEAN and the ASEAN+3 cooperation framework, 

POLITICS  21/07/2020 

After four days of fractious talks, leaders approve €750bn ($859bn) in aid to hard-hit member states.

POLITICS  21/07/2020 

With extraordinary patriotism and energy, lawyer Nguyen Huu Tho overcame many temptations and the constraints of society at the time to become a leader of the South Vietnam liberation force,

POLITICS  20/07/2020 

A Vietnamese delegation, led by Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai - Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and other international organisations in Geneva, Switzerland – 

POLITICS  17/07/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and New Zealand's counterpart Jacinda Ardern will hold online summit on July 22, Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang told reporters Thursday.

POLITICS  20/07/2020 

Fans have questioned whether the rapper's last-minute bid for the presidency is genuine.

POLITICS  17/07/2020 

The foreign ministry has urged overseas Vietnamese wishing to go home to be cautious and only rely on official channels to get tickets for repatriation flights.

