25 years of joining ASEAN: Vietnam is on the path of integration



From September 14 to 15, 2013, the 6th Senior Officials Meeting (SOM) and the 9th Joint Working Group Meeting on the Implementation of the ‘Declaration on Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea’ (DOC) were held in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province (China). Deputy Foreign Minister Pham Quang Vinh led a Vietnamese delegation to the events (Photo: VNA)

2015 marks 20 years of Vietnam's accession to ASEAN. In photo: Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung attends the opening ceremony of the 26th ASEAN Summit, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, April 27, 2015 (Photo: VNA)