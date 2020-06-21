36th ASEAN Summit to be held online

The 36th ASEAN Summit will be held online on June 26, the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry said on June 21.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc delivers a speech at the Special ASEAN Plus Three Summit on COVID-19.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc will preside over the opening, plenary and special sessions on women’s empowerment in digital age. He will also chair dialogues between ASEAN leaders and the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), ASEAN youth representatives and ASEAN Business Advisory Council (ASEAN-BAC).

Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan will represent Vietnam to deliver a speech at the special session on women’s empowerment in digital age, and NA Vice Chairwoman Tong Thi Phong, head of the Vietnamese delegation to AIPA, will attend the dialogue between ASEAN leaders and AIPA.



Earlier, a series of preparatory meetings will take place from June 22-24.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh will chair the informal ASEAN foreign ministers’ meeting, 26th meeting of the ASEAN Coordinating Council and 21st meeting of the ASEAN Political-Security Community Council.

Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh will chair the ministerial meeting of participating countries in negotiations of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), while Minister of Labour, War Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung will chair the 23rd meeting of the ASEAN Cultural-Social Community Council./.VNA