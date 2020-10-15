37th ASEAN Summit slated for mid-November

The 37th ASEAN Summit is expected to take place in mid-November, and as ASEAN Chair this year, Vietnam is joining other member countries to actively prepare for this important event, according to Spokeswoman of the Foreign Ministry Le Thi Thu Hang.

Spokeswoman of the Foreign Ministry Le Thi Thu Hang speaks at the press conference on October 15 (Photo: VNA)

Speaking at the ministry’s regular press conference on October 15, she said Vietnam are readying organisation plans to ensure the security and effectiveness of the summit.

Given ASEAN’s principle of consensus, after member countries reach agreement on an organisation plan for the 37th ASEAN Summit, more information will be provided, Hang noted.

Regarding information that some partner countries, namely the US, Japan, India, and Australia, wish to strengthen ties with ASEAN countries in terms of the freedom of navigation, the spokeswoman said ASEAN always welcomes initiatives and ideas contributing to regional peace, stability, and prosperity.

She noted that as ASEAN Chair in 2020, Vietnam considers the building of a cohesive and responsive ASEAN as the main task during its chairmanship. On that basis, the country has been stepping up the community building, affirming ASEAN’s central role in the regional architecture, and expanding the bloc’s external relations.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic causing direct, long-term and profound impact on socio-economic aspects around the world and the region, Vietnam wishes and is ready to join hands with ASEAN and partner countries to recover the economy and stabilise people’s lives for an Asia-Pacific region of peace, stability, development, and prosperity.

During this process, international law and the spirit of dialogue and cooperation need to be upheld constantly, she added./.VNA