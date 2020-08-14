Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
14/08/2020 11:10:39 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

41st ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly website, mobile app, identity programme launched

14/08/2020    10:55 GMT+7

National Assembly Chairwoman and Chair of the 41st General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA 41) Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attended a ceremony on Thursday

to launch the website, mobile app, and identity programme of the AIPA Chair Year 2020.

41st ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly website, mobile app, identity programme launched

Vietnam National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan and delegates pressed the symbolic button to launch the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA 41) website in a ceremony held in Hanoi on Thursday.

The website, available at the address http://aipa2020.vn, and the “AIPA2020” mobile app will provide official news on activities and events held under Vietnam's chairmanship during 2020 while enabling the organising board and National Secretariats to exchange documents and notifications with members.

Addressing the ceremony, Ngan, who is also head of the National Steering Committee for AIPA 41, praised the efforts of its organising board and Sub-Committee for Information and Communications in building the website, mobile app and identity programme.

 

She noted that, in 2020, Vietnam has taken on the role of non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, ASEAN Chair, and AIPA Chair, adding that all activities within the ASEAN and AIPA Chair Year have been organised successfully despite the impact of COVID-19.

Vietnam will organise AIPA 41 online from September 8-10, given the complex nature of the pandemic. This is the first time the assembly has been held online.

She underlined that the organisation of AIPA 41 and related activities are a highlight of the foreign relations work of the 14th National Assembly in its role as the AIPA Chair for the third time.

She asked the AIPA 41 organising board and Sub-Committee for Information and Communications to work closely with the AIPA 41 National Secretariat and other sub-committees to add updated information on AIPA activities to the website and app, which will highlight Vietnam's contributions and initiatives during the year, including the organisation of a non-official meeting of AIPA Young Parliamentarians within the AIPA 41 General Assembly. — VNS

 
 

Other News

.
Former Party chief Le Kha Phieu wholeheartedly devotes to nation
Former Party chief Le Kha Phieu wholeheartedly devotes to nation
POLITICSicon  20 giờ trước 

Comrade Le Kha Phieu was the General Secretary of the Party Central Committee from December 1997 to April 2001. 

Hanoi appoints official replacing suspended Chairman Nguyen Duc Chung
Hanoi appoints official replacing suspended Chairman Nguyen Duc Chung
POLITICSicon  21 giờ trước 

Mr. Nguyen Van Suu, Vice Standing Chairman of the Hanoi's People Committee has been appointed to assume responsibilities belonging to the position of the city's chairman in replacement for Nguyen Duc Chung

Vietnam calls for sanctions lifted, humanitarian aid amid pandemic
Vietnam calls for sanctions lifted, humanitarian aid amid pandemic
POLITICSicon  13/08/2020 

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh has called for the lifting of sanctions and creating of favourable conditions for humanitarian aid in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Government meeting focuses on law building
Government meeting focuses on law building
POLITICSicon  13/08/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc urged ministries to review the legal system relating to road traffic safety and order to avoid overlapping traffic laws at a Government meeting held on Wednesday.

Condolences pour in over former Party leader’s passing
Condolences pour in over former Party leader’s passing
POLITICSicon  13/08/2020 

The Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK) and top leaders of the Republic of Korea (RoK), the Republic of Nicaragua and political parties sent messages of condolences to Vietnamese Party and State leaders, 

Russian officials in HCM City honoured with insignias
Russian officials in HCM City honoured with insignias
POLITICSicon  13/08/2020 

Three Russian officials in HCM City were awarded the insignias “For Peace, Friendship among Nations” by the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) during a ceremony on August 12, 

Indian ambassador hails partnership with VN in global integration
Indian ambassador hails partnership with VN in global integration
POLITICSicon  13/08/2020 

Indian Ambassador to Vietnam Pranay Verma sends a message to celebrate the 74th Independence Day of India which falls on August 15.

Hanoi Chairman under investigation, suspended from duties for 90 days
Hanoi Chairman under investigation, suspended from duties for 90 days
POLITICSicon  12/08/2020 

Chairman of Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung has been suspended from work under a decision freshly signed by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

UN Security Council looks into situation in Lebanon, Sudan
UN Security Council looks into situation in Lebanon, Sudan
POLITICSicon  12/08/2020 

The UN Security Council (UNSC) held an online meeting on August 11 to discuss the situation in Lebanon and recent developments in the Darfur region of Sudan.

Condolences to Vietnam over former Party leader’s passing
Condolences to Vietnam over former Party leader’s passing
POLITICSicon  11/08/2020 

Top leaders of China, Laos, Cambodia and Cuba have extended their profound condolences to Vietnamese Party and State leaders, people and family of former General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam 

Vietnam lauds Canada’s support to ASEAN in COVID-19 fight
Vietnam lauds Canada’s support to ASEAN in COVID-19 fight
POLITICSicon  12/08/2020 

As ASEAN Chair 2020, Vietnam lauded Canada’s support to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in the fight against COVID-19 at the virtual 17th ASEAN-Canada Dialogue on August 11.

Draft bill proposes easing requirements for residency in major cities
Draft bill proposes easing requirements for residency in major cities
POLITICSicon  11/08/2020 

The need to have extra requirements for people when applying for regular residency in cities affiliated to the central Government, also known as centrally-run cities like Hanoi or HCM City, 

Remarkable milestones of ASEAN
Remarkable milestones of ASEAN
POLITICSicon  11/08/2020 

Since its official establishment in 1967, the Assocation of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has obtained several achievements.

Vietnam supports UNSC’s resolution for peace, security in Guinea-Bissau
Vietnam supports UNSC’s resolution for peace, security in Guinea-Bissau
POLITICSicon  11/08/2020 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese mission to the UN, has reaffirmed Vietnam’s support for the implementation of duties of the UN Integrated Peacebuilding Office in Guinea-Bissau (UNIOGBIS) 

National mourning for former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu
National mourning for former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu
POLITICSicon  10/08/2020 

Former General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Le Kha Phieu passed away at 2.52am on August 7 and his funeral will be held as national mourning, according to a special communiqué issued on Monday.

E-government growth to closely connect with smart city, digital transformation
E-government growth to closely connect with smart city, digital transformation
POLITICSicon  10/08/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) has just held a consultation session with businesses about proper strategies for e-government development in the period from 2021 – 2025, with a vision to 2030.

ASEAN Foreign Ministers release statement on regional peace, stability
ASEAN Foreign Ministers release statement on regional peace, stability
POLITICSicon  09/08/2020 

For the first time ASEAN Foreign Ministers on August 8 issued a statement on the importance of maintaining peace and stability in Southeast Asia. Following is the full text of the statement:

Freedom of belief and religion respected in Vietnam
Freedom of belief and religion respected in Vietnam
POLITICSicon  09/08/2020 

Although hostile forces against the Vietnamese Party and State always distort that religion is oppressed in Vietnam, legal religious activities are respected in Vietnam and practiced nationwide.

ASEAN celebrates 53rd founding anniversary
ASEAN celebrates 53rd founding anniversary
POLITICSicon  09/08/2020 

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)’s Secretariat held a virtual ceremony on Saturday to mark the bloc’s 53rd founding anniversary under the theme “ASEAN 53: A Cohesive Journey to Recovery”.

Beirut explosion: Donors pledge aid for Lebanon but want reform
Beirut explosion: Donors pledge aid for Lebanon but want reform
POLITICSicon  10/08/2020 

World leaders promise an aid package after the huge Beirut blast, as clashes again erupt in the city.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 