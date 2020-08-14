41st ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly website, mobile app, identity programme launched

National Assembly Chairwoman and Chair of the 41st General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA 41) Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attended a ceremony on Thursday

to launch the website, mobile app, and identity programme of the AIPA Chair Year 2020.

Vietnam National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan and delegates pressed the symbolic button to launch the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA 41) website in a ceremony held in Hanoi on Thursday.

The website, available at the address http://aipa2020.vn, and the “AIPA2020” mobile app will provide official news on activities and events held under Vietnam's chairmanship during 2020 while enabling the organising board and National Secretariats to exchange documents and notifications with members.

Addressing the ceremony, Ngan, who is also head of the National Steering Committee for AIPA 41, praised the efforts of its organising board and Sub-Committee for Information and Communications in building the website, mobile app and identity programme.

She noted that, in 2020, Vietnam has taken on the role of non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, ASEAN Chair, and AIPA Chair, adding that all activities within the ASEAN and AIPA Chair Year have been organised successfully despite the impact of COVID-19.

Vietnam will organise AIPA 41 online from September 8-10, given the complex nature of the pandemic. This is the first time the assembly has been held online.

She underlined that the organisation of AIPA 41 and related activities are a highlight of the foreign relations work of the 14th National Assembly in its role as the AIPA Chair for the third time.

She asked the AIPA 41 organising board and Sub-Committee for Information and Communications to work closely with the AIPA 41 National Secretariat and other sub-committees to add updated information on AIPA activities to the website and app, which will highlight Vietnam's contributions and initiatives during the year, including the organisation of a non-official meeting of AIPA Young Parliamentarians within the AIPA 41 General Assembly. — VNS